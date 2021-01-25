 Skip to main content
Jackson County School District announces Employees of the Year
Jackson County School District announces Employees of the Year

Jackson County School Board
Superintendent Steve Benton and the district school board members extend their congratulations to the nominees for each category of the Employee of the Year program.

According to a Monday statement, all nominees were recognized by their peers to represent their school/work location.

The district recognized Eddie Ellis and Sue Ann Tharp as District Administrators of the Year.

Superintendent Benton, board members, and several district staff members surprised the following district winners at their respective schools:

Vivian F. Ford School-Related Employee of the Year: Nakia Williams, paraprofessional at Malone School

Jackson County Rookie Teacher of the Year: Tom Burnette, teacher at Marianna High School

Jackson County Teacher of the Year: Hannah Wilkes, teacher at Cottondale High School

“I am both honored and proud to serve with you on the best team of employees one could ever find,” Superintendent Benton said.

“Congratulations to all the nominees and the district winners for their outstanding accomplishments.”

