All Jackson County schools will be closed Thursday because of expected bad weather, Superintendent Steve Benton announced in a press release Wednesday afternoon. School principals will make the call on extracurricular activities based on conditions at the time of the planned events. The Jackson County School Board’s special meeting of Thursday will take place as planned at 4 p.m.
Jackson County schools closed Thursday, March 31
