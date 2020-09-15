Jackson County schools closed Wednesday

Jackson County School Superintendent H. Larry Moore and the members of the Jackson County School Board announced Tuesday the closure of all Jackson County Schools for Wednesday, Sept. 16, due to impending weather conditions from Hurricane Sally.
All after-school activities planned for Wednesday are also cancelled.
“Given the multiple unknowns of road conditions, possible flooding of low-lying areas and the threat of tornadoes with this weather system, we believe this is the safest decision for our students and employees,” Moore said in a statement Tuesday.
Updates will be announced through the local media, the district website, and district Facebook page.
