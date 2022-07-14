Jackson County schools set open-house dates

The sweet days of summer vacation are winding down for Jackson County school children.

Officials have set orientation/open house dates just ahead of their first day of classes on Aug. 10 to start their 2022-23 academic year.

Here’s a look at the orientation schedules for the various schools:

Friday, Aug. 5

Cottondale High School: For grade 6, 9-10 a.m.; for grades 7-9, 10-11 a.m.; for grades 10-12, from 11 a.m. to noon.

Jackson Alternative School: For all grades, 9:30-11 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 8

Cottondale Elementary: For all grades, 9-11 a.m.

Graceville School: For all grades, 1-3 p.m.

Grand Ridge School: For all grades, 10 a.m. to noon.

Malone School: For all grades, 10 a.m. to noon.

Sneads Elementary: Monday, Aug. 8: For all grades, 1-3 p.m.

Sneads High: For grades 10-12, 1-3 p.m.; for 9th-graders, 4:30-6 p.m.

Marianna K-8: There will be a kindergarten orientation in the school cafeteria 8-9 a.m., and then, 9-10 a.m., parents and their kindergartners will visit with their teaches in their classrooms.

For grades 1-8 at MK-8, orientation will be in batches, and timing is alphabetical by last name. In families where the children have different last names, the family can go to whichever orientation hour is most convenient.

Otherwise, for the non-kindergarten MK-8 students: Those with last names that start with A, B, C or D are scheduled for 9-10:30 a.m.; students with last names that start with the letters E through M are scheduled for 10:30 to noon; and students with last names that start with the letters N-Z are scheduled for 1-2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, August 9

Early Childhood Center: The pre-kindergarten student body at this school will have orientation 1-3 p.m.

Hope School: For all grades, 1-3 p.m.

Marianna High: For grades 10-12, 9-11 a.m.; for 9th-graders, 1:30-3 p.m.