Jackson County schools to reopen Friday

Jackson County public schools will remain closed on Thursday, Sept. 17, due to continued weather conditions from Hurricane Sally, Superintendent Larry Moore and members of the Jackson County School Board announced Wednesday.
After-school activities planned for Thursday are also cancelled.
“After numerous meetings and conference calls with Emergency Management and local officials regarding our local road conditions, flooding of low-lying areas and the additional rain expected with this weather system, we believe this is the safest decision for our students and employees,” Moore said in a statement.
Updates will be announced through local media outlets, the district website, and the district Facebook page.
Chipola College will remain closed Thursday, Sept. 17, due to Hurricane Sally.
UPDATE:
Jackson County public schools will reopen Friday, Sept. 18.
County government offices will reopen Friday, Sept. 18.
