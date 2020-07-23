Jackson County schools to start later than planned

Jackson County schools will open two weeks later than planned, with students starting Aug. 24 instead of the previously announced Aug. 10 date, and teachers reporting Aug. 17 instead of Aug. 3, according to a press release issued Tuesday night by the Jackson County School Board.

An amended open house schedule will be announced soon, as well. The press release followed the board’s 4 p.m. meeting that day.

The school board will meet in special session at 4 p.m. on July 28 to consider whether face masks should be mandatory for students while they’re on a school bus and/or during class changes. That meeting will precede the board’s scheduled 5 p.m. public hearing, in which they will consider a tentative millage and budget for fiscal year 2020-21.

The delayed start came on the recommendation of Superintendent of Schools Larry Moore.

The new school year will open with several precautions already decided in an effort to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Temperature checks will be conducted for staff and students as they enter campus buildings. Students that have a temperature of 100.4 or higher, or have other target symptoms will be isolated and their parents will be notified.

Campuses will be closed for lunch and visits to campus will be limited. Parent/teacher meetings will be conducted virtually.

Signs will be posted to remind staff and students of the precautions that should be taken to reduce the spread of the virus. Hand-washing will be done in the early morning, at mid-day and early afternoon. Buses will be sanitized after each route. Some breakfast and/or lunch meals will be served in classrooms. Social distancing and distance-respecting student traffic patterns will be expected. There will be increased cleaning of schools and frequent touch-points.