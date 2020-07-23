You are the owner of this article.
Jackson County schools to start later than planned
Jackson County schools to start later than planned

Graceville High School graduation

In this 2019 Floridan file photo, a family gathers for a photo outside Graceville High School. GHS students and others around the county will be back in school on Aug. 24, some of them attending virtually and some in the brick-and-mortar structures as a new school year commences in the shadow of COVID-19. Officials this week announced the new start date, rescheduled from the original Aug. 10 target.

 FLORIDAN FILE

Jackson County schools will open two weeks later than planned, with students starting Aug. 24 instead of the previously announced Aug. 10 date, and teachers reporting Aug. 17 instead of Aug. 3, according to a press release issued Tuesday night by the Jackson County School Board.

An amended open house schedule will be announced soon, as well. The press release followed the board’s 4 p.m. meeting that day.

The school board will meet in special session at 4 p.m. on July 28 to consider whether face masks should be mandatory for students while they’re on a school bus and/or during class changes. That meeting will precede the board’s scheduled 5 p.m. public hearing, in which they will consider a tentative millage and budget for fiscal year 2020-21.

The delayed start came on the recommendation of Superintendent of Schools Larry Moore.

The new school year will open with several precautions already decided in an effort to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Temperature checks will be conducted for staff and students as they enter campus buildings. Students that have a temperature of 100.4 or higher, or have other target symptoms will be isolated and their parents will be notified.

Campuses will be closed for lunch and visits to campus will be limited. Parent/teacher meetings will be conducted virtually.

Signs will be posted to remind staff and students of the precautions that should be taken to reduce the spread of the virus. Hand-washing will be done in the early morning, at mid-day and early afternoon. Buses will be sanitized after each route. Some breakfast and/or lunch meals will be served in classrooms. Social distancing and distance-respecting student traffic patterns will be expected. There will be increased cleaning of schools and frequent touch-points.

Parents can enroll their children in virtual education options rather than in-person attendance, and if doing so must commit to a minimum of one semester in the program should they later opt for in-person attendance.

The school district had offered a survey to parents in an effort to gauge interest in the virtual option, as a planning strategy. But Moore said last week that not as many participated as he had hoped, and that, because of that, he was not sure he could base much on the results.

Only about a fifth of parents took part, with 1,192 responding. Of those, 919 said they anticipate sending their kids to school in person, while 272 said they didn’t.

And 180 parents said they expect to enroll their children in the district’s new virtual school program, while 629 said no. Another 383 said they wanted more information about it before making a decision. It will differ this year from the State Virtual School program, which is also an option, in only one way: Local teachers will be delivering the curriculum rather than the state’s virtual staff.

Moore said the local school system hopes to one day establish its own curriculum for the district-based virtual option but that there wasn’t time this year to do so.

Moore said staff is now making phone calls in order to gauge parent interest in the various options, since the survey did not generate enough responses to significantly help in the planning process.

