Jackson County seeks $4M grant for broadband

The staff report also more specifically describes aspects of the backbone.

“The network will consist of approximately 528,228 feet of underground construction,” it states. “Fiber optic cable will be installed with a pair of two-inch HPDE conduits, primarily by the use of directional boring, with certain areas built using either open trenching or plowing based on a detailed engineering analysis and the availability of joint trench opportunities with other utility or infrastructure projects. There is also an estimated 58,670 feed of aerial construction, which will consist of attaching new strand infrastructure and lashing fiber optic cable to utility poles within existing right of ways and easements.”

The report also speaks further about the path of the network.

“The core “middle mile network” will be built to “Meet Me Center” locations throughout the County. The proposed route for the Middle Mile network is strategically aligned with a dozen major employers in Jackson County including these three businesses that employee more than 400 individuals: Family Dollar Services, Inc., Jackson Hospital, and Walmart Supercenter.