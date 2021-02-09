Jackson County seeks $4M grant for broadband

Jackson County Commissioners voted Tuesday to request more than $4 million it would use to help build out a middle-mile network for broadband services across the county.
The county would engage a contractor to do that work if the money is awarded.
The amount being sought is about half of what’s needed for the project, and the county would continue seeking additional assistance if this amount is awarded.
Because the Community Development Block Grant being sought aims to help low-to-moderate-income populations, the county’s application focuses on the need for funds to build the broadband backbone across those areas identified as having population cores of that description.
“Jackson County proposes a backbone ring (AKA middle mile network) throughout the County connecting Meet Me Centers, placed near schools or post offices, in Marianna, Sneads, Campbellton, Cottondale, and Malone,” states the county staff report associated with the grant application. “The proposed ring also strategically passes through the towns of Graceville, Jacob City, Glass, Alford, Round Lake, Cypress, Grand Ridge, Two Egg, Bascom, and Greenwood,” it continues. “Communities covered by this proposed grant application will be centered around low- and moderate-income areas, leveraging Rural Infrastructure Funds to support activities outside of low- and moderate-income areas.”
The staff report also more specifically describes aspects of the backbone.
“The network will consist of approximately 528,228 feet of underground construction,” it states. “Fiber optic cable will be installed with a pair of two-inch HPDE conduits, primarily by the use of directional boring, with certain areas built using either open trenching or plowing based on a detailed engineering analysis and the availability of joint trench opportunities with other utility or infrastructure projects. There is also an estimated 58,670 feed of aerial construction, which will consist of attaching new strand infrastructure and lashing fiber optic cable to utility poles within existing right of ways and easements.”
The report also speaks further about the path of the network.
“The core “middle mile network” will be built to “Meet Me Center” locations throughout the County. The proposed route for the Middle Mile network is strategically aligned with a dozen major employers in Jackson County including these three businesses that employee more than 400 individuals: Family Dollar Services, Inc., Jackson Hospital, and Walmart Supercenter.
Outside of the Phase I project targeting low-and-moderate income population centers, the reports states, “additional private sector entities will be involved with development and financing of Last Mile infrastructure, which will be proportionate to the levels of investment and participation.