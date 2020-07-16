Jackson County seeks bids for demolition at Endeavor

Jackson County Commissioners authorized staff to seek bids from companies that want a chance to demolish the unwanted buildings on the developed portion at Endeavor, the 1,248-acre property that was once the site of the Dozier School for Boys.

The county is trying to transform the property into a hub of economic growth for the community. The next order of business is to get rid of the buildings too damaged by Hurricane Michael, or too otherwise dilapidated, to serve a useful purpose without extreme expense in their repair.

The county was awarded a $5,880,000 Florida Jobs Growth Grant Fund award for the redevelopment of the campus.

The demolition is part one of that multi-phase process.

County administration expects host an Aug. 6 walk-through and meeting with the potential bidders beginning at 9 a.m., with their proposals then due to the county by Aug. 25 at 1 p.m.

Staff is expected to submit its recommend to the board on Sept. 2 as to which of the applicants should be awarded the bid, and the county could take the matter up for a decision on Sept. 8.

If all goes as planned, a pre-construction meeting with the winning bidder would take place on Oct. 1, with demolition to begin on Oct. 12. The job is expected to take 180 days or less. That puts the expected finish date at April 12, 2021.

Phase 2 would commence sometime after that, with advertising for bids on that work expected to be presented to the county board this September.

Under that time frame, Phase 2 could begin as the demolition is concluding.