Jackson County seeks comment on community needs

Jackson County Commissioners will host a public hearing on June 21 to gather public comment concerning the county’s economic and community development needs.

That input could play into the county’s potential submission for a Community Development Block Grant that could help in those areas.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m., and public hearings typically begin at 6:15 p.m.

For information concerning the public hearing, contact the county’s Administrative Services Director Hunter Potts at 850-482-9633 or by e-mail at pottsh@jacksoncountyfl.gov.

The county is eligible to apply for up to $750,000 in the neighborhood revitalization, commercial revitalization and housing rehabilitation categories and up to $1.5 million in the economic development category.

Construction activities funded through the CDBG Program must meet one of the following objectives: Benefit to low- and moderate-income persons; prevent or eliminate slum or blight conditions; or meet a need of recent origin having a particular urgency.

The kinds of activities for which CDBG funds may be used include constructing stormwater ponds, paving roads and sidewalks, installing sewer and water lines, building a community center or park, making improvements to a sewage treatment plant, and rehabilitating low-income homes.

Additional information regarding the range of activities that could be funded will be provided at the public hearing, county officials noted.

Another hearing is also set for the June 21 session, the other regarding the county’s plan to prohibit disposable containers from being introduced to Spring Creek at the county’s launch point at Spring Creek Park.