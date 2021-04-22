Jackson County seeks grant for Howell’s Landing

Jackson County Commissioners this week authorized county Public Works Director Rett Daniels to apply for a grant to enhance Howell’s Landing off River Road in Sneads, an asset has recently undergone a significant boat ramp upgrade.

Daniels will ask for funding through the Florida Wildlife Commission’s Florida Boating Improvement Program. It would be used to create more parking and improve what’s already there.

Additional truck-and-trailer-size parking spaces are a special focus, and Daniels wants the landing to have roughly 100 spaces. It currently has 29. The additional spots would be laid out on the upper side of the existing parking array.

The grant ask also includes dollars for curbing and striping, and to incorporate stormwater retention needs. A site plan with cost estimates for labor and materials needed is being developed now for inclusion in the request.