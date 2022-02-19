Jackson County session on $9M fund is Feb. 22

Jackson County Commissioners will continue discussing how to spend the county’s share of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, about $9 million, in a special meeting set for 4 p.m. on Feb. 22, just ahead of its regular 6 p.m. fourth-Tuesday session.
Other matters may be addressed in the special session as necessary, according to a press release announcing the meeting.
Some of the ARPA-spending projects potentially under discussion could come from a list generated by staff along the way, but the county may also dedicate some of the funds to general budget shortfalls, higher pay for first responders on the payroll, and as a source to help when the county must meet the upcoming $15-per-hour minimum wage mandate.
The county had not at first anticipated it could use the ARPA funds in the three ways listed above, since rules were still being written when the allocation was announced, but realized it could when the final rules for ARPA spending were released.
While still anticipating that the money must be used in different ways, staff had generated a wish-list from among department heads that wanted a share of the ARPA funds to improve assets under their management. That list is still on the table but it is uncertain which might be considered now.
And last week, during discussion about the ARPA funds, commissioners were also handed a cost estimate for the continued development of Endeavor, located on the old grounds of the state’s old Dozier School for Boys that is now closed. That land has since been transferred to the control of local government, and the county could consider using some ARPA funds to help further its development into a new commercial and residential hub of the community.
In that estimate, the anticipated cost of developing certain aspects of Endeavor and supporting elements came to more than $16 million.
For instance, the paving of nearby Pooser Road from Wynn Street to State Road 276, a distance of roughly two miles, comes to an estimated $3.2 million. The cost of extending water, sewer and other infrastructure to support development of new housing off Pooser Road comes to an additional $790,000. The cost of paving nearby Mashburn Road (to its meet-up with New Hope Road) comes to an estimated $2 million. The cost of transforming the old Dozier gym into a civic center comes to an estimated $4.2 million. The cost of transforming the old Dozier dining hall into a community museum comes to an estimated $3 million. Stormwater/wastewater/drinking water infrastructure to the area around the civic center would come to an estimated additional $2.6 million.
Officials did not say when setting the special meeting whether Endeavor, the department-head wish lists or the three areas associated with the county’s general budget needs will be considered at the session, but the lists for Endeavor and department needs could serve as guidelines for future planning in general.
Among the projects that have been or may be under consideration for the ARPA money are the following:
$50,000 for a new “Fit-Trail” system for the grounds of Citizens Lodge Park.
$75,000 to improve the trail system at Hinson Park.
$52,500 to construct roughly 2.5 miles of trail system at Eastshore Park Recreation Area.
$150,000 to address the aging HVAC system at the Jackson County Courthouse.
$240,000 to replace 19 HVAC units at the Jackson County jail.
$250,000 to remove debris from the Upper Chipola River.
$150,000 to construct a boardwalk to span a big gap in the old roadbed that is used to navigate the Bellamy Bridge Trail.
$900,000 to design and construct a storm-proof safe-room for 911 dispatchers, roughly 2,000 sq. ft. to house 18 employees.
$150,000 to make general repairs and carry out infrastructure maintenance at county facilities in general.
$200,000 for maintenance, infrastructure and projects at county parks.
$1,500,000 to install utility connections for water and sewer to a tract of land off Pooser Road where housing development is planned, and to help with housing development planning costs and other associated expenses.
$725,000 for premium pay for fire-rescue employees to encourage retention, and to help offset the upcoming minimum wage requirements.
$1,250,000 to upgrade five county sewer lift stations by installing new pumps and control panels, and replacing valve. Staff says the targeted five cannot properly move effluent.
$2,000,000 to provide the Endeavor site with water/sewer/building infrastructure elements (although much of this should be offset by a Job Growth Grant, officials noted).
$60,000 for transparency and tracking of legal/compliance services.
$750,000 to balance the county’s 2021-22 fiscal year budget.
$500,000 for use if needed in balancing the 2022-23 and 2024-25 fiscal years.