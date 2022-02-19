Jackson County session on $9M fund is Feb. 22

And last week, during discussion about the ARPA funds, commissioners were also handed a cost estimate for the continued development of Endeavor, located on the old grounds of the state’s old Dozier School for Boys that is now closed. That land has since been transferred to the control of local government, and the county could consider using some ARPA funds to help further its development into a new commercial and residential hub of the community.

In that estimate, the anticipated cost of developing certain aspects of Endeavor and supporting elements came to more than $16 million.

For instance, the paving of nearby Pooser Road from Wynn Street to State Road 276, a distance of roughly two miles, comes to an estimated $3.2 million. The cost of extending water, sewer and other infrastructure to support development of new housing off Pooser Road comes to an additional $790,000. The cost of paving nearby Mashburn Road (to its meet-up with New Hope Road) comes to an estimated $2 million. The cost of transforming the old Dozier gym into a civic center comes to an estimated $4.2 million. The cost of transforming the old Dozier dining hall into a community museum comes to an estimated $3 million. Stormwater/wastewater/drinking water infrastructure to the area around the civic center would come to an estimated additional $2.6 million.