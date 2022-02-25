Jackson County sets closed executive session

Jackson County Commissioners will meet in a closed executive session at 8 a.m. on March 9 to continue discussions with its legal counsel about how it will next proceed in the court complaint that the local governing body has prepared against the Compass Lake in the Hills Property Owners Association (POA).

It challenges the POA in that organization’s attempt to collect a $135 per-lot fee from the county and other property owners in the subdivision. The county claims the POA has no right to impose the fee on the government or any other owner of lots in the space.

The county owns three lots there. The local government got a letter from POA explaining the fee it was imposing as necessary for the upkeep of certain assets in the subdivision. The county, in its court complaint, asserts that the organization does not have the right to assess it and that some of those assets are POA holdings that the lot owners are not legally responsible for maintaining.

The fee being requested is identical to the per-lot fee that had been collected/assessed in the long-standing but now defunded Municipal Services Taxing Unit (MSTU) established decades ago for the benefit of the subdivision. The county had assessed and controlled the fund for years, although the amount varied from time to time.