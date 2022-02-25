Jackson County sets closed executive session

Jackson County Commissioners will meet in a closed executive session at 8 a.m. on March 9 to continue discussions with its legal counsel about how it will next proceed in the court complaint that the local governing body has prepared against the Compass Lake in the Hills Property Owners Association (POA).
It challenges the POA in that organization’s attempt to collect a $135 per-lot fee from the county and other property owners in the subdivision. The county claims the POA has no right to impose the fee on the government or any other owner of lots in the space.
The county owns three lots there. The local government got a letter from POA explaining the fee it was imposing as necessary for the upkeep of certain assets in the subdivision. The county, in its court complaint, asserts that the organization does not have the right to assess it and that some of those assets are POA holdings that the lot owners are not legally responsible for maintaining.
The fee being requested is identical to the per-lot fee that had been collected/assessed in the long-standing but now defunded Municipal Services Taxing Unit (MSTU) established decades ago for the benefit of the subdivision. The county had assessed and controlled the fund for years, although the amount varied from time to time.
The county would eventually elect to collect no assessments in the MSTU as the fee was structured for most of its existence. There was a name change and mission changes over the life of the controversial assessment.
The county had the Compass Lake in the Hills POA under contract for years to present a spending plan for the fees collected, and to administer it once the county approved it. Some lot owners in the neighborhood protested that fact and other aspects of the fee.
A handful of lawsuits were filed in relation to the fee while the county was in control of it, including some property owners protesting its very existence and the manner in which the POA spent it. The county stopped collecting the fees after 2017. In October of 2019, the POA sent its first letter demanding payment of the fee to that entity. The county filed the subject complaint that same year, within weeks of its receipt.
The complaint seeks court-recognized relief from that organization’s demand for payment of the fee, and claims in its filing that the POA’s October 2019 letter demanding the fee “constitutes a deception within the meaning of the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act, in that the contents are representations, omissions, or innuendoes that will probably or are likely to mislead a consumer acting reasonably in response to the October 2019 letter, to the consumer’s detriment.”
The county is also asking that the court determine that the POA should pay the county’s legal fees and other costs related to resolving the matter.