Jackson County sets last hearing on property tax rate

The county is losing money on its sewer service to residential customers, and that’s the sector of its utility services array that is growing most rapidly. The county provides that service to are some customers along State Road 71 in Marianna, some along the Interstate 10 connector in Cottondale, and the Indian Springs subdivision in Marianna.

The subdivision is experiencing enough growth that the county’s aging lift station is stressed under the burden.

It would cost some $1.25 million to update the sewer infrastructure and that same amount to also upgrade water capacity to the customers.

Additionally, it would take an estimated $150,000 to have a truly adequate facility for department personnel. Currently, those workers have two warehouses and an office space, all in different locations, from which they must deploy. Daniels thinks a central location is needed has in mind a couple of places the county owns that could be renovated to serve.

“We are currently losing money on our residential sewer customers, which is the category we are growing the most in our system,” county officials read in their agenda packets.