Jackson County sets last hearing on property tax rate

Jackson County Commissioners have moved forward their plan to set the property tax rate at 7.445 for budget year 2021-22, the same as last year, with the action taken in a brief public hearing on Tuesday.
The motion to do so was made immediately when the session opened at 5:30 p.m., and with no questions posed, a vote proceeded and passed 4-0. Commissioner Eric Hill was not present.
The second and final public hearing on that proposed rate will be held Sept. 28 at 5:30 p.m.
The board did consider setting the rate higher during those deliberations, in early August formally setting the tentative tax rate at almost 7.94 for use during the process before backing it down to 7.44 last week.
The public hearing was followed by a general meeting of the board. Its “second Tuesday” session is normally held at 9 a.m. but was moved to 6 p.m. in light of the public hearing that was scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
One of the items on the agenda called for the board to hear and potentially act on a request from Interim Public Transportation Director Rett Daniels to have a third party analyze three possible ways to address a growing-pain the county is experiencing as the new budget year looms.
Commissioners voted that night to seek proposals on such a study.
The county is losing money on its sewer service to residential customers, and that’s the sector of its utility services array that is growing most rapidly. The county provides that service to are some customers along State Road 71 in Marianna, some along the Interstate 10 connector in Cottondale, and the Indian Springs subdivision in Marianna.
The subdivision is experiencing enough growth that the county’s aging lift station is stressed under the burden.
It would cost some $1.25 million to update the sewer infrastructure and that same amount to also upgrade water capacity to the customers.
Additionally, it would take an estimated $150,000 to have a truly adequate facility for department personnel. Currently, those workers have two warehouses and an office space, all in different locations, from which they must deploy. Daniels thinks a central location is needed has in mind a couple of places the county owns that could be renovated to serve.
“We are currently losing money on our residential sewer customers, which is the category we are growing the most in our system,” county officials read in their agenda packets.
“Now we are to a point where we need to make a substantial investment in our Utilities department or investigate other options. Please keep in mind, due to our current financial situation within the department, we are not eligible for state loans to continue growing the water system,” the narrative stated.
The third party will be asked to analyze the following three options: Maintain the current system in house and perform the necessary changes to become a growing system (at a cost of about $2.5 million); or transfer these assets to the City of Marianna and collect franchise fees for the city to operate the system in the County; or establish a Utility Authority to be split between the county and the city of Marianna and other user-municipalities in the county.
This isn’t the first time the county has tackled the financial stresses associated with its utility systems.
The county has had a consultant look at the water service rates previously, and that company had suggested a 2 percent annual increase per 1,000 gallons of usage for water over a certain amount, as well as an adjusted base rate.
A like study has not been done on the sewer asset.
Also on the agenda in a separate line item was a proposal that the county refinance an already-existing utility system loan. The board voted that night to do so.
Gollahon Financial Services put together a possible refinancing loan that will take advantage of better interest rates now in place, a change the company indicated could save the county in the range of 180,000 to $200,000 over the life of the loan.