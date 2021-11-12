Jackson County sets NextStep tuition rate

Jackson County Commissioners on Tuesday approved the proposed $2,000-a-month tuition fee for the first round of students that will study at NextStep at Endeavor Academy, the transition program aimed primarily at young adults with autism that are coming out of the school system and moving on with their independent lives.
Plans are for the academy to start taking student applicants this month for the inaugural program, set to start in January of next year.
Ongoing efforts will be made to help people with the cost of the program, said Program Director Tammy Dasher.
In an agenda narrative for the board, county staff reports that the “NextStep team is actively seeking ways to subsidize the cost of tuition by partnering with agencies who provide assistance for adults with disabilities, as well as exploring private scholarship donations for students in need.”
Included in the agenda item was a list program features NextStep will offer participants, and a tuition-comparison sheet showing an estimate of what parents could expect to pay if they were seeking these services from other sources. It suggests the cost could be almost double if each of the tutors and specialists needed for similar services were sought out independently, based on current trends in the field.
Staff noted that there are no comparable services existing for this population (adults with autism) in the region.
In other academy-related news, the board also approved the addition of a transition program coach to the staff as the inaugural year of the program begins, setting the position’s salary at the bottom of the range, $37,323.
Commissioners also approved a change order associated with two buildings that have been associated with the establishment of the Academy. The board shifted more than $108,000 in renovation funds from one of those building to the other, based on a decision that has been made to delay the renovation of the first and enhance the renovation plans for the other in the meantime. The building that will be renovated first is the one dedicated to instructional purposes, and the delayed project is a building that is meant for administrative functions.
Jackson County Commissioner Paul Donofro Jr. abstained from the vote on that matter. He’s listed as the architect on the project.