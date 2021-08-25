Jackson County sets public hearing on notion of raising fuel tax

A five-cent hike in the local-option fuel tax is on the table for discussion in Jackson County.

County commissioners on Tuesday set a public hearing for Sept. 7 at 9:15 a.m. to discuss whether to add up to five more cents to the existing six-cent local-option fuel tax collected on each gallon of gas sold in the county.

The county on Tuesday renewed for another 30-year term for the six-cent tax. It would have sunset this December but for that action.

If the additional nickel-per-gallon tax passes, motorists will pay 11 cents of local tax for each gallon of non-diesel fuel they buy here, instead of just the current six cents.

The state law that authorizes the local tax also caps that tax on diesel at no more than six cents a gallon, so that type of fuel would, in effect, be exempt from the additional tax the county will consider on Sept. 7, but will continue to be subject to the first six cents.

Jackson County and each of its incorporated towns that are in an interlocal agreement with the county regarding the management of the tax get a share of the funds generated by it.