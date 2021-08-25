Jackson County sets public hearing on notion of raising fuel tax

A five-cent hike in the local-option fuel tax is on the table for discussion in Jackson County.
County commissioners on Tuesday set a public hearing for Sept. 7 at 9:15 a.m. to discuss whether to add up to five more cents to the existing six-cent local-option fuel tax collected on each gallon of gas sold in the county.
The county on Tuesday renewed for another 30-year term for the six-cent tax. It would have sunset this December but for that action.
If the additional nickel-per-gallon tax passes, motorists will pay 11 cents of local tax for each gallon of non-diesel fuel they buy here, instead of just the current six cents.
The state law that authorizes the local tax also caps that tax on diesel at no more than six cents a gallon, so that type of fuel would, in effect, be exempt from the additional tax the county will consider on Sept. 7, but will continue to be subject to the first six cents.
Jackson County and each of its incorporated towns that are in an interlocal agreement with the county regarding the management of the tax get a share of the funds generated by it.
The county gets a 75.21 percent of the total and the others split the remaining, almost 25 percent, based on population and taking into account the percentage of roads they exclusively maintain. This would be true for the additional tax as well.
The governments must use their shares exclusively for transportation-related expenses.
According to data provided in the county commission packet for Tuesday’s meeting, Marianna gets 11.68 percent of the six-cent tax now in place; Graceville gets 4.68 percent; Sneads gets 3.10 percent; Grand Ridge gets 1.49 percent; Cottondale gets 1.15 percent; Alford, Campbellton, Greenwood and Malone get less than one percent, while Bascom and Jacob City get no percent of the tax.
Jackson County Administrator Wilanne Daniels said the extra five cents could generate an estimated $1.2 million more a year for the county and its municipalities, combined, based on current trends.
The Florida legislature authorized counties to impose the additional five cents some years ago, and the county has considered but rejected the option before.
The issue was brought forward a few weeks ago by legal advisors Nabors, Giblin and Nickerson in presenting options and issues for the county board to consider during budget talks.
Daniels said the gas tax as it exists and as it could exist does have one appealing aspect: Because it’s imposed on all motorists that purchase fuel here, it lessens the financial burden on locals in funding governmental transportation services on the network of roads that allow both visitors and locals to travel through here.