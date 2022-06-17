 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jackson County sets special meeting before June 21 session

On Tuesday, June 21, at 5 p.m., Jackson County Commissioners will hold a special meeting in board chambers at 2864 Madison Street in Marianna.

The stated subject matter is “Indian Springs water bids,” but other matters may be addressed as necessary, officials advised in a press release.

That 5 p.m. meeting will be followed by a regular session of the board at 6 p.m.

The board does not usually meet on the third Tuesday of the month, but scheduling conflicts led the board to have just one meeting on that date, rather than the usual second-Tuesday 9 a.m. session and the usual fourth-Tuesday evening session at 6 p.m.

The public may attend meetings in person or virtually via the “Jackson County Board of County Commissioners“ YouTube channel or via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89754691975 (Passcode: 629829).

