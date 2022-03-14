Jackson County sets strategies to curtail fuel use

Jackson County Commissioners met Friday, March 11, in special session to address the rising cost of fuel and other matters.

Staff presented the board with several estimates of projected fuel cost increases over time.

Those were outlined in a press release for the public shortly after the meeting that day.

For example, ithe release states, in February the county purchased 18,327 gallons of diesel at $3.23 per gallon, which equates to an average monthly cost of about $59,104. It’s most recent diesel purchase was $4.90 per gallon, which would equate to roughly $89,802, resulting in a $30,000 a month increase on diesel for the Road and Bridge department alone.

The board was also presented with an example of operational costs for a specific piece of machinery. Motor graders use approximately 394 gallons of diesel per day. At a diesel price of $3.23 per gallon, that costs about $20,361 per month. At the current price point of $4.90, that would lead to an average monthly cost of roughly $30,889.

The staff projected that if the trend continues, Road and Bridge could see a deficit of $397,658 in its fuel budget annually if prices remain at the current level.

Commissioners supported several staff recommendations, including close monitoring of motor grader usage in relation to fuel costs.

The board talked about but rejected the immediate reduction of grading operations but could revisit that issue later.

Other changes were directives to carpool when possible; parking dump trucks unless assigned to a dedicated project; limiting overtime to what may be needed for specific projects; minimizing the practicing of letting machinery idle; and using the county’s heavy machinery operators as available across all departments during any reductions in their usual assignments.

The board also agreed to encourage employees to use their annual leave to help manage leave balances, to encourage participation in Zoom meeting, where possible, instead of traveling to them in person.

Officials said the board will continue to monitor the fuel-cost situation for potential further discussion at each regular board meeting going forward. Additional info will be released as it becomes available.