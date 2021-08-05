Jackson County sets tentative millage

One of those unavoidable costs is the federally mandated minimum wage increase. This year, only 14 full-timers with the county are below the new $10 minimum wage. But in coming years, as the minimum wage increases incrementally but steadily to $15 an hour, many more will fall in line for more money. That challenge would be extreme, said County Administrator Wilanne Daniels, if the county had to start from the roll-back rate this year and work its way from there in small steps year-over-year in generating the extra dollars that will be needed over the course of meeting the new minimums. The $10 minimum wage kicks in this Sept. 30. The $11 minimum wage starts Sept. 30, 2022. The minimum wage goes to $12 an hour on Sept. 30, 2023. It hits $13 on Sept. 30, 2024. On Sept. 30, 2025, it goes to $14, and to $15 on Sept. 30, 2026.