Jackson County sets tentative millage

Jackson County Commissioners on Tuesday set the 2021-22 tentative property tax/ad valorem/millage rate at 7.9450.
The board could ultimately reduce that as budget deliberations continue but, having taken that action, cannot now raise it.
If it remains at the tentative rate, the county could see almost $2 million more tax dollars than that generated by the current year’s rate.
It would leave individual property owners shelling out roughly 50 cents more than they paid in the current tax year for each $1,000 worth of the assessed taxable value of their property.
Essentially, if the tentative rate stands, property owners would pay $7.94 cents on every $1,000 worth of their property’s taxable value rather than the current $7.44.
The tentative rate is higher than the rate used to build the starting budget as the process began. That starting budget was built on the roll-back rate of 7.0541. For many years, Jackson County commission boards traditionally often adopted that roll-back rate.
The roll-back rate was the lowest potentially feasible option available to the board. It’s the rate that would have generated the least amount of estimated additional tax dollars over what was collected for the current year’s budget.
Additional tax dollars result when boards elect to use the same rate from one year to the next when there are increases in taxable property values over the previous year’s, as is the case this time around in Jackson County. The roll-back rate is arrived at by figuring in that increase in values and backing down the rate to generate only roughly as much tax revenue as the previous year. It’s a way to ease the burden on the people that must pay property taxes, when officials determine it’s possible.
The roll-back rate would have brought in an estimated $382,213 more in the coming year than was generated by the current year’s ad valorem rate of 7.445.
If the county were to leave the tax rate at the current 7.445, it would generate $1,062,439 more than current year based on the taxable value of property here now.
But even that won’t be enough, board members fear, to cover the cost of running county operations going forward.
Staffers assigned to financial matters of the county calculated various scenarios as budgeting started. If the board were to use the roll-back rate, the county would be some $1.8 million in the hole based on what is believed to be needed to fund basic operations and give employees a two percent raise and longevity pay, a strategy the county hopes will help keep valuable employees from leaving for substantially better pay elsewhere. The estimated shortfall is not based on the inclusion of any special projects or purchases.
If the county were to keep the millage the same as it is now, at 7.445, it’s estimated resulting tax revenue would still leaving basic operations almost $800,000 short of the projected need.
If the county goes as high as it now tentatively proposes, at 7.945, the tax would generate an estimated $1,932,515 more than the current rate and would essentially balance the budget with a little over for unseen and anticipated costs-some of which are considered unavoidable.
One of those unavoidable costs is the federally mandated minimum wage increase. This year, only 14 full-timers with the county are below the new $10 minimum wage. But in coming years, as the minimum wage increases incrementally but steadily to $15 an hour, many more will fall in line for more money. That challenge would be extreme, said County Administrator Wilanne Daniels, if the county had to start from the roll-back rate this year and work its way from there in small steps year-over-year in generating the extra dollars that will be needed over the course of meeting the new minimums. The $10 minimum wage kicks in this Sept. 30. The $11 minimum wage starts Sept. 30, 2022. The minimum wage goes to $12 an hour on Sept. 30, 2023. It hits $13 on Sept. 30, 2024. On Sept. 30, 2025, it goes to $14, and to $15 on Sept. 30, 2026.
“The Board worked hard over the last couple of weeks to ensure that every line of the budget was scrutinized, Daniels said.
“They collaborated to maximize taxpayer dollars. They invested two weeks of all day budget hearings to work through the process. I am proud of their efforts and thankful that we have leaders willing to make hard decisions on behalf of the citizens of Jackson County.”
The highest millage the county could have adopted was 8.602. That would have generated an estimated $3,358,148 extra tax dollars over current year.