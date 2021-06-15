 Skip to main content
Jackson County settles jail detainee’s lawsuit
Jackson County settles jail detainee's lawsuit

  Updated
Jackson County Commissioners have settled for $200,000 a lawsuit filed against the local government by a Jackson County jail detainee that had boiling water thrown on him by an inmate being housed there.

On the advice of legal consultants, the board agreed to the settlement last week.

The person that threw water on the detainee was subsequently convicted, officials say, and the detainee upon whom he had thrown the boiling water sued the county alleging neglect and deliberate indifference, according to a summary that Warner Law Firm representative Eric Krebs presented to the board members before their vote.

Legal opinion was that the case would otherwise progress to trial, “with some pictures of gruesome injuries” in the mix and this circumstance: Previous to the incident, the man injured had reported that he’d been threatened by the inmate, and challenge could have been mounted as to why they were not at that earlier point removed from each other’s proximity.

The terms of the settlement include no admission of liability by the county and the agreement allows the county to avoid a potentially costly trial.

