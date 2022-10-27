Jackson County sheriff appeals budget

Jackson County Sheriff Donald Edenfield is going to the top in appealing the budget set for him by Jackson County Commissioners, saying it is not enough to carry out his constitutional duties.

The county was served with notice of the official petition to Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday. The board has five days from the date of notice to file an answer to the appeal.

Edenfield appeared before the board on Tuesday, and told commissioners that they’d made an error when they ordered a one percent cut of his budget and calculated how many dollars that would take from his bottom line.

They mistakenly included money he receives from the state and from the Jackson County School Board in the total they used to calculate his one percent cut, he said. Since the board does not control those state and school board dollars, he said, they should not have been in the total they used to calculate the cut.

Commissioners didn’t back down, though, and the appeal is expected to go forward with budget hearings.

The county will be defended in its position by board attorney Michelle Jordan.

The board’s lawyer said that, while the sheriff’s appeal notice wasn’t very specific in laying out the grounds upon which he might make his argument for more money, she did expect to follow one of two paths. She said she’s preparing arguments along both.

Appeals of this type can sometimes allege that budgeting body had treated the appealing party differently than it treated others in setting budgets it oversees.

All constitutional officers were hit with the one percent cut toward the end of the county’s budget-setting process, and it wasn’t clear in appeal notice whether the sheriff was suggesting he’d been discriminated against in any way.

Appeals of this type could also be made on the assertion that the controlling body has the resources necessary to adequately fund the needs of the department , and is statutorily obligated to do so, but did not.

Jordan was frank with the board on that point, saying that she felt she would have a difficult time defending the board at appeal time on the grounds that the county is too financially strapped to meet his budgetary needs.

”I’m just asking y’all not to put me in the position where I have to cry poor-mouth to the state when y’all are sitting on a million dollars apiece in your discretionary funds. I can’t make that argument with a straight face,” she told the board members Tuesday.

Jordan was referring to roughly $5 million that was left over from a batch of money the county received in the American Recovery Act distribution. In a split vote, the county board — with Paul Donofro Jr. and Alex McKinnnie dissenting — elected to park $1 million each in their individual discretionary funds.

Some commissioners have been working to obligate big chunks of that money to other projects, like improvements to certain roads and to more robustly fund the volunteer fire departments that support the county’s fire emergency service.

On the other hand, some board members say the money should never have been parked in discretionary accounts, and should be set aside to fund a long-term plan in meeting the county’s overall needs across what are expected to be some financially challenging years to come.

After Jordan expressed some of her concerns, some board members wondered out loud whether she could defend the county's interests, given her seemingly adamant view of that matter. Jordan answered such comment, voiced by Commissioner Clint Pate.

"Part of my job is to tell you when I think you're going to lose (in taking a given position)," she said. "I don't like to lose," she also commented at another point in the discussion.

The board had voted 5-0 that night to have Jordan defend it in the sheriff's appeal process rather than hiring outside council, despite her disclosure ahead of that vote that she was representing the sheriff in an unrelated matter. One commissioner, Eric Hill, later commented vaguely at one point about whether Jordan might have a conflict, but made no motion to rescind having her defend the board in this matter.

Edenfield said he’s short of what he needs by more than $200,000, an amount he said is necessary to carry out his most basic operations adequately.

The county’s answer to his challenge must be to the governor five days from Tuesday’s notice but it wasn't made clear in the meeting whether those are five business days or whether the answer would be due by this weekend.