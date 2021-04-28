Jackson County Sheriff may take over school law enforcement

The Jackson County School Board is scheduled to meet in a special session this morning, Wednesday, April 28, at 7:30 a.m., to potentially decide on whether to dismantle the Jackson County School Board Police Department and let the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office take over on-campus law enforcement.
The option has been under discussion since early in the administration of new Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield.
The meeting will be accessible through Microsoft Teams. The access codes were not immediately available early Tuesday morning but were to be posted on the school board’s website sometime that day.
Ahead of Wednesday’s meeting, both Edenfield and Jackson County Deputy Superintendent of Schools Cheryl McDaniel talked about some advantages that officials see in the possible change.
If the board approves the proposed contract, the school board would pay $1.4 million via monthly installments for the first year of service by the sheriff’s office.
The existing officers of the school system’s police department would have to apply for potential employment through the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and Edenfield said he’s hoping they will.
The $1.4 million would cover all expenses associated with the service, including the cars and other equipment officers would be assigned, officer pay and other associated costs.
McDaniel said the potential partnership has been under discussion almost since the start of Edenfield’s first term in office.
The school board and former county sheriff Lou Roberts had tried to come to terms on a partnership when enhanced school safety legislation was enacted in 2018, following the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. When that failed, the school board had to establish a police department of its own.
“We’re in the education business,” McDaniel said. “There’s a lot more to law enforcement than just hiring officers and, while we were able to comply with what was a pretty swiftly-developing new law, as things progress and the compliance factors are getting more in-depth, we’ve found in our self-audit some things that are challenging going forward.
“We have been very pleased with our officers. But we have to buy a new, separate server, for instance, if we continue on with it ourselves, and the donated cars that we have for the officers now were already old when we got them, so we were also looking at the expense of replacing those. Basically, establishing the police department was a last resort in meeting the new regulations. Now we’ve been able to work out an arrangement where professional law enforcement can handle the law enforcement matters and we can turn all our attention to education if the school board does vote to enter into this contract with the sheriff.
“It would unburden us from a lot of general liability that we’re exposed to, in terms of police officers being our employees, so that’s another factor that helped drive this discussion.”
McDaniel said the $1.4 million estimated for the first year’s contract is slightly higher that what it currently costs the school system to maintain its own police department, but she pointed out that the potential cost of buying new cars, a new server and other upcoming costs would likely bring the school system’s costs very close to that figure. She said Edenfield, in a school board workshop earlier this month, stressed that the contract figure was cut close to the bone and that the he won’t see any financial gain for his department in taking over.
The $1.4 million, she added, includes some start-up costs that would likely not come into play the following year.
If some of the equipment now being used by the school board’s police department turns out to be serviceable by the sheriff’s office when it takes over, the cost that would have been incurred in acquiring that equipment would be deducted from the $1.4 million.
Edenfield said he was more than pleased to consider the partnership.
“I was approached by school officials and asked if I would consider it and I said ‘absolutely,’” Edenfield said. “We thought that, basically, what we have at our disposal – not only officers to be in the schools daily but our investigative, training, evidence and narcotics-related divisions – would all be valuable assets that we’d like to share with our schools and the children of this county. It feels like a win-win, and I’m eager to get started if they vote to do this. We want to serve.”