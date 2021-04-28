Jackson County Sheriff may take over school law enforcement

“It would unburden us from a lot of general liability that we’re exposed to, in terms of police officers being our employees, so that’s another factor that helped drive this discussion.”

McDaniel said the $1.4 million estimated for the first year’s contract is slightly higher that what it currently costs the school system to maintain its own police department, but she pointed out that the potential cost of buying new cars, a new server and other upcoming costs would likely bring the school system’s costs very close to that figure. She said Edenfield, in a school board workshop earlier this month, stressed that the contract figure was cut close to the bone and that the he won’t see any financial gain for his department in taking over.

The $1.4 million, she added, includes some start-up costs that would likely not come into play the following year.

If some of the equipment now being used by the school board’s police department turns out to be serviceable by the sheriff’s office when it takes over, the cost that would have been incurred in acquiring that equipment would be deducted from the $1.4 million.

Edenfield said he was more than pleased to consider the partnership.

“I was approached by school officials and asked if I would consider it and I said ‘absolutely,’” Edenfield said. “We thought that, basically, what we have at our disposal – not only officers to be in the schools daily but our investigative, training, evidence and narcotics-related divisions – would all be valuable assets that we’d like to share with our schools and the children of this county. It feels like a win-win, and I’m eager to get started if they vote to do this. We want to serve.”