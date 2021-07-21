Jackson County Sheriff: Missing children found unharmed

Two children reported missing from a location along U.S. 231 in Cottondale Tuesday were found unharmed on Wednesday with their father in Macon, Georgia.

Their father, Jonathan Gonzalez, 40, was taken into custody on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm, because he allegedly pulled his wife out of the family vehicle before leaving her by the side of U.S. 231 in Cottondale and driving away with their 12-year-old son and 14-year-old daughter early Tuesday morning.

Authorities disclosed that circumstance and other details after the children were found.

Officials say the man’s wife reported that she was behind the wheel as the family traveled around in search of a medical facility for Mr. Gonzalez early Tuesday, because he’d been struck in the head the night before in an altercation that occurred in Bay County.

She told officials that he suddenly “began acting very strange and out of character,” according to a press release issued by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday.