Jackson County Sheriff’s Office moving back to U.S.90

Jackson County Commissioners on Tuesday selected a contractor to repair the old Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on U.S. 90 so that the agency can move back in there.

When 2018’s Hurricane Michael had further damaged the already-imperfect building, JCSO shifted its operations to a then-shuttered Department of Juvenile Justice detention center on the grounds of the old Dozier School for Boys property, that step taking during the administration of former sheriff Lou Roberts. But it was eventually determined that this was not an appropriate long-term space for that agency and that it would cost too much to retrofit it to the sheriff’s purposes.

Several weeks ago, the board, and new sheriff Donnie Edenfield, started looking at the possibility of putting sheriff’s operations back where it came from. The sheriff has advocated for the move back to U.S. 90, saying it’s the ideal location for public access and safety.

Bids were sought on repairing the old headquarters recently and four put in offers. BGN’s came in substantially lower than the others, at $186,914.

The price does not include repair of the roof, which will be necessary but which is being dealt with separately.