Jackson County signs off on Lake Seminole funding request

“Lake Seminole is a 37,500 acre recreational lake which has a substantial economic impact on these counties. Lake Seminole was heavily impacted by Hurricane Michael in 2018. Since that time there has been no restoration efforts from the Corp of Engineers to remove fallen tree debris in the back channels of the lake which is a definite safety hazard,” the letter states. “In addition, there are many trees that are leaning and could come down at any time. This constitutes an additional safety hazard. There are navigational buoys that are missing since the hurricane and have not been replaced. Buoys that are still in place have reflectors which no longer reflect light at night which is another dangerous situation for boaters. The biggest complaint from boaters and fishermen is the invasive grasses that have all but taken over the lake. Some parts of lake are no longer navigable due to grasses,” it continues.