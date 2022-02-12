Jackson County signs off on Lake Seminole funding request

Jackson County Commissioners on Tuesday signed off on a letter that will be sent to multiple U.S. legislators detailing issues at Lake Seminole, saying $2 million is needed to restore the lake, and that an annual $1 million should be committed for its continued maintenance.
The letter is expected to have signatures from four other county governments as well.
The letter is going to U.S. Senators Marco Rubio, Rick Scott, Jon Ossoff, and Raphael Warnock and Congressmen Al Lawson, Neal Dunn, and Sanford Bishop.
It outlines the problems.
“Lake Seminole is a 37,500 acre recreational lake which has a substantial economic impact on these counties. Lake Seminole was heavily impacted by Hurricane Michael in 2018. Since that time there has been no restoration efforts from the Corp of Engineers to remove fallen tree debris in the back channels of the lake which is a definite safety hazard,” the letter states. “In addition, there are many trees that are leaning and could come down at any time. This constitutes an additional safety hazard. There are navigational buoys that are missing since the hurricane and have not been replaced. Buoys that are still in place have reflectors which no longer reflect light at night which is another dangerous situation for boaters. The biggest complaint from boaters and fishermen is the invasive grasses that have all but taken over the lake. Some parts of lake are no longer navigable due to grasses,” it continues.
The letter goes on to say that current funding levels for the lake’s upkeep are inadequate.
“We have been told the annual budget for Lake Seminole maintenance is $200,000. This is totally unacceptable. If they only sprayed for weeds this amount would not cover 37,500 acres. This information is from The Corp of Engineers employee in charge of aquatic weed control for Lake Seminole.”
At Tuesday’s meeting, board members learned that the Corps found another $250,000 to spend on the lake, that information coming along after the letter was drafted, but commissioners and organizers of the letter campaign say that’s still not enough.
“We are asking Congressmen and Senators listed above to please help us by providing $2,000,000 to the Corp of Engineers immediately for Lake Seminole restoration. This money should be used for Lake Seminole only and not diverted to other projects the Corp of Engineers may have. We would also ask that the annual budget for maintenance of Lake Seminole be increased to $1,000,000 annually until all current issues with the Lake have been resolved,” the letter states.
It also speaks of the lake’s importance as an asset to the economy of the counties it touches.
“There is a definite reduction of business being felt currently due to the condition of the Lake. Fishing tournaments (local and professional), property rental homes on the lake, restaurants and local merchants are reporting business has dropped off significantly. Tourists and fisherman are saying they won’t be back due to condition of the Lake,” it states.