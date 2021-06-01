Jackson County signs with autism expert

Jackson County Commissioners have formally signed a contract with the company that will provide curriculum and other support for the first class of students to enroll in the new autism transition center being established at Endeavor.

The goal of the center will be to help equip the individuals enrolled with the skills and experiences they need to most fully enjoy productive, successful independent lives as they transition from school age to adulthood.

The deal with First Place AZ gives the county license to use the nonprofit corporation’s Learn4Independence curriculum and supporting material for 32 semester-length courses for up to 20 students a year, access to four training workshops during the first year for six staff members of the transition center, and access to one symposium per year for two years, for two staff members. The initial license fee is $50,000.

On each anniversary of the effective date, the county, if it continues the deal, would pay First Place AZ an annual license fee of $5,000 in order to maintain it for use of the materials by up to 20 students and continue its access to workshops and updated curriculum materials.