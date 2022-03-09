Jackson County stargazer shares images

Jackson County resident Floyd Griffith shot a telescope-aided picture Tuesday night, March 1, showing the barred spiral Surfboard Galaxy (M108)and the blue planetary Owl Nebula (M97).

Both are in the constellation Ursa Major, the third-largest of 88 identified stars-in-pattern in the sky.

The Surfboard Galaxy and the Owl Nebula are located near the “Big Dipper,” which contains the brightest stars in Ursa Major and is perhaps the constellation’s most-recognized and easy-to-identify section.

The Owl Nebula and the Surfboard Galaxy are very small and faint as seen from the earth, and are not visible to the naked eye, so Griffith took 120 photos that were each 30 seconds long with a special Pentax camera and 300mm telephoto lens that is like a small telescope.