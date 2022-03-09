Jackson County stargazer shares images

Jackson County resident Floyd Griffith shot a telescope-aided picture Tuesday night, March 1, showing the barred spiral Surfboard Galaxy (M108)and the blue planetary Owl Nebula (M97).
Both are in the constellation Ursa Major, the third-largest of 88 identified stars-in-pattern in the sky.
The Surfboard Galaxy and the Owl Nebula are located near the “Big Dipper,” which contains the brightest stars in Ursa Major and is perhaps the constellation’s most-recognized and easy-to-identify section.
The Owl Nebula and the Surfboard Galaxy are very small and faint as seen from the earth, and are not visible to the naked eye, so Griffith took 120 photos that were each 30 seconds long with a special Pentax camera and 300mm telephoto lens that is like a small telescope.
“The camera is able to follow the stars using a built in GPS unit to move the camera sensor to follow the stars as they appear to move slowly in the sky due to the earth’s rotation,” Griffith said. “Only a sturdy tripod is needed to support the camera. The 120 30-second long photos are then combined by ‘stacking’ them with special computer software to maximize the good stuff (signal) and reduce the bad stuff (noise). Then the stacked result is ‘stretched’ with different computer software to make the good stuff brighter.”
He notes that better results can be achieved with special cameras and filters on larger telescopes that are on motorized tracking mounts, and taking photos that are several minutes long for many hours, but high-quality astrophotography is very difficult and expensive.
Griffith also shared his image of the much larger and brighter Andromeda Galaxy, the shot taken in October of last year using the same equipment and technique.