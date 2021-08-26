Jackson County steps down recycling

Sept. 7, the day after Labor Day, marks the start of a change in Jackson County’s recycling program.

From that day forward and until further notice, the county will accept only cardboard in its recycling stations.

No more plastics, officials say. The market doesn’t want those right now and it isn’t cost effective to process them since they don’t sell.

And don’t bring cardboard boxes that contain food, like leftover pizza, or any box with a waxy film on it, county officials said. Think plain, empty cardboard boxes.

The county currently accepts paper goods like magazines newspapers, old phone books and such, and it’s still ok to bring your stockpiles of those to the recycling center at 3530 Wiley Drive in Marianna, but you can’t put them in the stations around the county.

Likewise for aluminum cans. The county is still accepting and buying those at the center itself but you shouldn’t just drop those in at the stations.