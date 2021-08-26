Jackson County steps down recycling

Sept. 7, the day after Labor Day, marks the start of a change in Jackson County’s recycling program.
From that day forward and until further notice, the county will accept only cardboard in its recycling stations.
No more plastics, officials say. The market doesn’t want those right now and it isn’t cost effective to process them since they don’t sell.
And don’t bring cardboard boxes that contain food, like leftover pizza, or any box with a waxy film on it, county officials said. Think plain, empty cardboard boxes.
The county currently accepts paper goods like magazines newspapers, old phone books and such, and it’s still ok to bring your stockpiles of those to the recycling center at 3530 Wiley Drive in Marianna, but you can’t put them in the stations around the county.
Likewise for aluminum cans. The county is still accepting and buying those at the center itself but you shouldn’t just drop those in at the stations.
The recycling warehouse continues to be an option for hazardous waste drop off on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the county still accepts white goods and scrap metal at the warehouse, where aluminum is also still purchased on that same Tuesday-Thursday schedule. The county will continue to make its rounds to pick up acceptable materials from businesses on a longstanding commercial route.
No jobs are being lost in the county’s latest downsizing of its recycling program. It has been something of an ongoing process, in reality.
One staff position that was open at the time the county stopped its paper pick-up route was left vacant.
The county has been without an inmate in the recycling center since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two paying jobs remain and are expected to survive, officials say, those being a warehouse position and a driver for the commercial pick-up route.
The recycling program suffers from another main problem other that the bottom dropping out of the plastics market. Some people insist on loading their household garbage into the recycling bins, unfiltered as to type of material. If that problem persists, in light of the switch to cardboard-only in the recycling bin, the county indicated in a press release this week that it may consider discontinuing any type of recycling.