Jackson County supports brief in water lawsuit against U.S. Corps of Engineers

The federal suit, filed by Earthjustice, asks the court to issue an order that would force the Corps to rework the management plan manual, as well as the environmental impact statement upon which it was based. The suit asserts that the Corps plan and environmental impact statement as they exist violate a number of federal environmental laws because the agency failed to develop certain ancillary plans that would have considered impacts on certain wildlife conservation factors associated with the Apalachicola River, floodplain and bay. According to RCSC, the Corps has taken the position that those factors need not be included in decisions about reservoir management since those aspects are not noted in regulations as authorized uses to be taken into account.