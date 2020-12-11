Jackson County supports brief in water lawsuit against U.S. Corps of Engineers

Jackson County Commissioners on Tuesday agreed to sign on with other affected jurisdictions to a “friend of the court” brief through which the Riparian County Stakeholder Coalition will weigh in as an interested party in a lawsuit against the U.S. Corps of Engineers.
The suit protests the latest version of the manual used by the Corps to manage the flow of water in the Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint River system. At issue is its impact on the Apalachicola River and Bay, the downstream components of the system. The Chipola River is a tributary of the system.
The water within the ACF is corralled at various points in impound lakes outfitted with dams by which the Corps controls the rate at which water is free to continue flowing downstream from points north, including Atlanta. Lawsuits have been waged for years over how much is held back for that metropolis.
RCSC representative Chad Taylor had asked the board to support the brief, saying the manual’s guidelines now, in effect, mean that there will be less flow into the Bay during times of drought.
“This is really critical,” Taylor said, indicating that decisions based on the manual as updated could have severely negative impacts on the river and bay because flow will be inadequate for the health of a waterway system known for its delicate balance, its oyster-rich mix of fresh and salt water in the bay, and its overall health for a variety of species.
“The old manual was bad for natural resources within the Apalachicola basin, this new manual is devastating,” the RCSC said in a summary of the situation.
The federal suit, filed by Earthjustice, asks the court to issue an order that would force the Corps to rework the management plan manual, as well as the environmental impact statement upon which it was based. The suit asserts that the Corps plan and environmental impact statement as they exist violate a number of federal environmental laws because the agency failed to develop certain ancillary plans that would have considered impacts on certain wildlife conservation factors associated with the Apalachicola River, floodplain and bay. According to RCSC, the Corps has taken the position that those factors need not be included in decisions about reservoir management since those aspects are not noted in regulations as authorized uses to be taken into account.
There are six counties in the RCSC, made up of jurisdictions that border the Apalachicola River: Jackson, Gadsden, Calhoun, Franklin, Gulf and Liberty.
