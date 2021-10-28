Jackson County takes a swing at sports strategy

Jackson County Commissioners on Tuesday agreed in concept to pay a company more than $25,000 in bed tax dollars in exchange for a detailed sports tourism plan that could help bring more people here to visit, particularly during slow months for the local lodging industry.
The board, however, conditioned that approval on making sure it does not first need to give potential competitors a chance to bid or present proposals for providing such a service to the county.
Jackson County Tourist Development Council Executive Director Christy Andreasen said she knows of no other entity that provides the exact same type of service but as a precaution the board directed County Administrator Wilanne Daniels to make sure all is clear to proceed.
Included in the board’s agenda package was the proposal from the Huddle Up Group, detailing what it intends to do.
That would include an inventory and assessments of the sports facilities that do exist and what specific improvements might be needed to improve them to the level needed for maximum impact as a potential in-demand sports destination.
It would also include stakeholder meetings with key community groups, school officials, municipalities and county officials as the strategic plan is sewn together as a unified effort to benefit the entire county.
The company’s ties to other venues around the state and nation could also be of use in the process, the presentation indicated, perhaps providing links that could draw the county into the fold as an additional stop on existing trails of sporting events that cross county lines.
The study will also look at the potential for generating new kinds of sporting events here, not just things like the extension of opportunities in baseball and other high-profile types of sports that already have a place here.
The basic work would include reports in those areas of strategy to be completed about six months from its start, with further consultation possible if sought by the county.
The profile provided by the company indicates it has worked with over 200 projects and more than 90 destinations and partners across the nation and that it is affiliated with the Florida Sports Foundation. In some cases, it has been further engaged by communities to take an active role in the execution of the plans it helped develop.