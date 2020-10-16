Jackson County Tax Collector talks Graceville branch move

The Graceville branch office of the Jackson County Tax Collector will soon be moving to a new location.

Tax Collector Mary Carol Murdock reports that Sept. 29 was the last day at the current location, which was opened years ago by retired Tax Collector Betty Ford Hatcher. Hatcher moved the tag office from the city hall into the old hospital owned by W.W. Richardson, adding property taxes and hunting and fishing license to the services already provided.

The Jackson County Board of County Commissioners has leased to own the Nolin Building, at 5422 Cliff St., in Graceville, from the Baptist College of Florida to relocate the Fire and Rescue station currently in Campbellton. That transaction took place earlier in the year and the county invited the Tax Collector’s office to join them in relocating to their new facility.

The move into the Tax Collector’s new Graceville location has been delayed while equipment is installed.

“There are multiple communications lines and equipment to be installed by several sources and it is out of our hands until everything is complete,” Murdock said in a statement.

During the waiting period, customers are encouraged to pay property taxes and renew license plate decals by mail at P.O. Box 697, Marianna, FL 32447, or online at www.jacksoncountytaxcollector.com with a new mobile app. You may also call 850-482-9653 and pay taxes and renew license plates by phone with your credit card for a $2 convenience fee charged by the credit card vendor. Please have tag number and proof of insurance available to send for verification. Parcel number(s) will be needed for payment of ad valorem taxes.