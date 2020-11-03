 Skip to main content
Jackson County tax roll opens for payments
Jackson County tax roll opens for payments

The Jackson County tax roll opened for collections on Nov. 1, with a four percent discount available to those who pay sometime this month.

The discount drops to three percent if you pay in December, to two percent if you pay in January, 2021, and to one percent for February payments. There’s no discount for March payments, and taxes become delinquent on April 1 of 2021.

You can mail your check, payable to the Jackson County Tax Collector, to P.O. Box 697, Marianna-32447.

You can also pay in person at the courthouse tax collector’s office, the Graceville branch office on Tuesdays or Wednesdays, or the Sneads branch office on Thursdays or Fridays. Hours for all locations are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

