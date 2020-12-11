Jackson County teachers ratify new contract

Almost every teacher in the Jackson County Education Association ratified the terms of their new contract with the Jackson County School Board late Thursday afternoon, with final approval of the terms to be considered by the school board on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

School officials, in press releases after the vote, indicated that the board has been supportive over the course of negotiations leading to the contract offer.

According to a press release from the office of Jackson County School Superintendent Steven Benton, 99 percent of teachers in the JCEA voted to ratify it.

It increases the starting salary for new teachers in the system and gives veterans of it a minimum increase of $1,500 a year.

The district school system will also absorb two-thirds of the insurance premium increase that is coming for the new year.

The minimum teacher salary went from $34,548 to $40,751, according to JCEA representative Dave Galloway, and comes to a 17-percent increase over last year’s beginning salary.

This will most significantly affect teachers in their first year, but will also raise the salaries of many others who have been in the system fewer than nine years.