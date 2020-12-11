Jackson County teachers ratify new contract

Almost every teacher in the Jackson County Education Association ratified the terms of their new contract with the Jackson County School Board late Thursday afternoon, with final approval of the terms to be considered by the school board on Tuesday, Dec. 15.
School officials, in press releases after the vote, indicated that the board has been supportive over the course of negotiations leading to the contract offer.
According to a press release from the office of Jackson County School Superintendent Steven Benton, 99 percent of teachers in the JCEA voted to ratify it.
It increases the starting salary for new teachers in the system and gives veterans of it a minimum increase of $1,500 a year.
The district school system will also absorb two-thirds of the insurance premium increase that is coming for the new year.
The minimum teacher salary went from $34,548 to $40,751, according to JCEA representative Dave Galloway, and comes to a 17-percent increase over last year’s beginning salary.
This will most significantly affect teachers in their first year, but will also raise the salaries of many others who have been in the system fewer than nine years.
For teachers with nine year or less of service, the new contract essentially overrides the $650-per-year step increase that has been in place for some time, since the new starting salary exceeds what could have been realized over the course of nine years’ service.
Teachers with nine or more years of service will get roughly a $1,500 increase over their current salaries as part of the contract negotiations. For them, the $650 yearly step increase will continue and is part of that $1,500 bump, with the rest of it coming from an additional $800-plus infusion this year under the new contract.
The significant increase in starting salaries was made possible by a special additional teacher salary allocation from the state, according to Galloway. Of the $960,000 that came to Jackson County in that allocation, 80 percent had to go to increase the starting salary.
For veterans, only 20 percent of their increase is coming from the special allocation that the state has reportedly committed to funding on a continuing basis. The district, Galloway said, has been able to fund the remainder though other means. He believes that it was made affordable to the district in part because the state has agreed to continue funding distance learning at roughly $400,000 a year, freeing dollars at the district level for salaries, but said he wasn’t sure if this was part of the district’s calculation in its plan for funding the increase.
He said the insurance premium increase was 11.6 percent and that the county’s pick up of two-thirds is also a significant help to teachers.
In a press release following the ratification, Galloway thanked the school board, Benton and Deputy Superintendent Cheryl McDaniel.
"Our new agreement to provide solid increases to our hardworking teachers is clear evidence of the Board’s commitment to Jackson County’s teachers and students.
"With this new contract, we have made positive strides to recruit and retain teachers who will continue to work hard each and every day to ensure that our students receive the best education possible.
"On behalf of the JCEA Leadership Team and members, I thank the School Board members, Superintendent Benton, and Deputy Superintendent McDaniel who have continued to work with our teachers throughout an extraordinarily challenging year.
"This agreement once again demonstrates that only through our collaborative efforts we can continue to do our absolute best for the students and teachers of Jackson County."
Benton’s office also issued a release, saying that he appreciated the Jackson County School Board’s support of the agreement.
"This has been an extremely trying time for teachers and they are working in extraordinary circumstances during the pandemic.
"While the state Teacher Salary Allocation provided significant funding to bring the minimum salary to $40,741, additional money was needed to provide any raise of significance for our veteran teachers. They certainly deserve it and I am pleased that the Board supported it.
"The 99 percent ratification vote shows that our teachers really appreciate it also."
