Season’s eatings

Jackson County throws party for the crew

Jackson County Commissioners served up the eats on Tuesday, Dec. 14, as the county’s workforce paused for a Christmas party at the Jackson County Agriculture Center on U.S. Highway 90 in Marianna.

Fun was had when teams made gingerbread houses for bragging rights and a prize during a timed event that day.

Deputy County Administrator-Field Operations Rett Daniels judged the entries, and his was a real-world approach: For instance, if he caught all team members away from their house-making stations at the same time, the group lost points for leaving a construction site unattended.

The NextStep at Endeavor Academy team emerged the winner and members got Jackson County t-shirt vouchers as their prize.

