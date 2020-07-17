You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Jackson County to demolish 50 buildings at Endeavor
0 comments
featured

Jackson County to demolish 50 buildings at Endeavor

Only $3 for 13 weeks
County to demolish 50 buildings at Endeavor

Jackson County will keep this former vocational education center at the old Dozier School for Boys and make it a centerpiece as the property is transformed into Endeavor, envisioned as an economic and cultural hub of the community. This building will house a transitional center for young autistic individuals as they move from school-age to adulthood. This is one of about 20 buildings that the county is saving, while about 50 are fated for demolition.

 COURTESY OF DAVID MELVIN

Jackson County expects to demolish about 52 of the 73 buildings on the old Dozier School for Boys campus, potentially saving about 21.

The fates of Pierce Hall and three buildings around an old chimney are in limbo, with the demolition bid narrative leaving those in as alternative pieces of the demolition package, on which the candidates may provide separate bids.

Jackson County Commissioners on Tuesday authorized staff to seek bids on the demolition project.

Those on the no-kill list include the gymnasium, the infirmary, a warehouse, the "White House," the dining hall, and the old Dozier vocational center that will be transformed into an autism transitional center.

Others on the save list include the Bethune, Dozier, Lincoln, Jackson, Robinson, Reality and Roosevelt houses, which once served as group residences, the generator and control building, a community building, a mechanic shop, a few other vocational buildings, and an elevated storage tank.

Some of the buildings set for certain demolition include the administration building, several old staff residences, some vocational structures, the Kennedy House, the wastewater treatment plant, the pool and its pump house, a laundry repair/electrical shop, a heating/carpentry center, a maintenance office/machine shop, a woodworking/paint shop, a picnic pavilion, 10 storage buildings, the laundry room, a diesel storage tank shed, the sump pump building, steam tunnel access ports, and a boiler building on the east side of the dining hall.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Malone officials sworn
Local

Malone officials sworn

  • Updated

Malone Mayor Gene Wright and three other town officials were sworn into office Tuesday night. Three of the four returned to office without opp…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News