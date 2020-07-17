Jackson County to demolish 50 buildings at Endeavor

Jackson County expects to demolish about 52 of the 73 buildings on the old Dozier School for Boys campus, potentially saving about 21.

The fates of Pierce Hall and three buildings around an old chimney are in limbo, with the demolition bid narrative leaving those in as alternative pieces of the demolition package, on which the candidates may provide separate bids.

Jackson County Commissioners on Tuesday authorized staff to seek bids on the demolition project.

Those on the no-kill list include the gymnasium, the infirmary, a warehouse, the "White House," the dining hall, and the old Dozier vocational center that will be transformed into an autism transitional center.

Others on the save list include the Bethune, Dozier, Lincoln, Jackson, Robinson, Reality and Roosevelt houses, which once served as group residences, the generator and control building, a community building, a mechanic shop, a few other vocational buildings, and an elevated storage tank.

Some of the buildings set for certain demolition include the administration building, several old staff residences, some vocational structures, the Kennedy House, the wastewater treatment plant, the pool and its pump house, a laundry repair/electrical shop, a heating/carpentry center, a maintenance office/machine shop, a woodworking/paint shop, a picnic pavilion, 10 storage buildings, the laundry room, a diesel storage tank shed, the sump pump building, steam tunnel access ports, and a boiler building on the east side of the dining hall.