Jackson County to form Spring Creek committee

Jackson County Commissioners have called for the creation of a committee to come up with a plan to protect Spring Creek from the refuse brought in and left in the waterway and along its banks by users of the creek.

That action was taken at the close of a special meeting held Tuesday on the topic of a proposed ban that would outlaw the introduction of disposables into the creek. The special session took place after the board’s regular second-Tuesday commission meeting.

The county is considering an ordinance that would outlaw disposables, but the particulars of the proposed ordinance haven’t been ironed out and there’s some disagreement on its proposed terms.

Some of the issues include questions about how the county can effectively enforce such a rule, whether motor boats are exempt from the regulation as the proposed ordinance currently provides, and to what level private businesses should be held responsible for the actions of their customers.

Currently that question and its answer would affect just one business as it is the only one offering rentals for excursions on the waterway.

The board appointed County Commissioner Paul Donofro Jr. as the board’s representative on the new committee, and instructed Public Works Director Rett Daniels to form the rest of the body.

Although it wasn’t stated directly, Bear Paw Adventures owner Ricky McAlpin is likely to be invited to join that committee, since he is the sole private enterprise offering tube rentals, the rental of low-impact vessels for excursions launched from the head of the creek, and providing overland transportation to and from the location at or adjacent to the county’s launch point at Spring Creek on U.S. Highway 90.

Although the discussion started on the topic of how to best ban and define disposables, its scope widened to include other possibilities, like the imposition of a $1 or $2 county launch fee for anyone entering the creek at its launch point, the possibility of limiting other entry points, and even the possibility of the county purchasing Bear Paw so that it would have full control of what customers take in when they enter the creek.

That last suggestion and some of the others mentioned above were first raised by members of the public or county commissioners during public discussion at the special meeting.