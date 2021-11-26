Jackson County to get $1.3M for generators

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is giving Jackson County more than $1.3 million to buy and install permanent diesel generators at 17 critical facilities, the money coming from FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, according to a press release from the agency.

“Installation will include a concrete pad and an automatic transfer switch at each location, which will ensure the continuous delivery of electrical power from either a power company or a generator during future power outages. The permanent generators will be protected from flooding and wind,” the release stated.

The goal is to strengthen the resiliency of critical facilities in the county following Hurricane Michael. Jackson County’s grant is for $1,347,363.

In the same release, FEMA also announced that Bay County will receive $1,953,899 from the same grant program. That money is for the “installation of redundant fiber optic connections to ensure reliable communications for 93 critical facilities and programs – including 911 radio towers, law enforcement, fire stations and the government administration building – and 126 traffic signals throughout the county to enable efficient traffic flow during the evacuation and return of residents following any disaster,” the release stated.