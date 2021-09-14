Jackson County to hold public hearing on tax rate

Jackson County Commissioners were scheduled to have their first public hearing at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday regarding the proposed property tax rate for the coming fiscal year. The meeting had not occurred as of the deadline for this edition.

After several days of budget talk, the board last Thursday afternoon elected to set its proposed millage at 7.44, the same as last year, and the figure that the county’s fiscal officers used in setting a working budget as the county board several weeks ago started deliberations for tax year 2021-22.

The board did consider setting the rate higher during those deliberations, in early August formally setting the tentative tax rate at almost 7.94 for use during the process before backing it down to 7.44 last week.

The public hearing was to be followed by a general meeting of the board. Its “second Tuesday” session is normally held at 9 a.m. but was moved to 6 p.m. in light of the public hearing that was scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on the millage

One of the items on the agenda called for the board to hear and potentially act on a request from Interim Public Transportation Director Rett Daniels to have a third party analyze three possible ways to address a growing-pain the county is experiencing as the new budget year looms.