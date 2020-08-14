Jackson County to repair headquarters

Jackson County Commissioners, for a time on the fence about whether to fully repair the county’s aging and storm-damaged administration building on south Madison Street, agreed this week to have the work done, at a potential out-of-pocket cost to the county of about $83,638, if FEMA agrees to pay the bulk of the total cost, as is expected. That bigger number comes to well over $500,000.
The county put the project out for bids with an alternative piece of work—flooring replacement throughout the building to make it all consistent instead of only replacing the material in the clearly damaged spaces. Bidders had the option of offering a price on that or not, and the count had the option of authorizing that work or not in awarding the bid.
On Tuesday, the board accepted the base bid of $506,365 offered by Arris General Contractors, and the company’s bid of $40,843 for the alternative flooring project, for a total price tag of $547,208. The alternative work will have to come out of the county’s funds, as it is not part of the reimbursement package sought from FEMA.
Of the $506,365, FEMA is expected to pay $342,365. The county is left responsible for 12.5 percent of that total, $42,795, unless it can get a waiver of that obligation.
The county also has an insurance payout of $95,000 associated with the damage to the building.
Anticipating that they might be moving administrative offices to another location in the not-so-distant future, perhaps to the Endeavor property, the board was reluctant to spend so much on a building they could vacate in a few years. Using the money to help build a new structure, instead, was an option but the county would have had to finds funds to take care of the balance of the cost in doing that.
Consulting with an expert in the business of real estate, the county learned that, if it were to sell the building in its current condition down the line it would likely see a significantly smaller sales price at the end of the day. With so much money available from FEMA to repair the storm-damaged structure to its pre-storm condition, commissioners elected to have the work done as it could be several years before a relocation could occur and meanwhile the existing structure would continue to deteriorate.
