Jackson County to review district lines

That presents some challenges. Commissioners could elect to do this review and potential redrawing of the lines on their own. The challenge: None of them have been through an actual redrawing of district lines because none of them were in office the last time that was done. There was an attempt some years back, Dunaway said, but according to her research the project was ultimately abandoned.

They could appoint a committee to carry out the review and re-drawing process, but it may be difficult to pull that group together in time to do the work by the end-of-year deadline. There are also public hearings to schedule.

They could hire a consultant to help.

Another factor in the process is this: The Jackson County School Board must also review its district lines. Currently the school district lines mirror those of the Jackson County Commission. County board members expressed a general desire to continue that mirroring. If that is to happen, meetings with the school board must also be scheduled.

If either board decides a redrawing of the lines is necessary there are some parameters they’ll have to be mindful of as they carry out that process: The district boundaries should be drawn in ways that don’t separate neighborhoods or similar community groups, and a district can’t be broken into two separate physical pieces.