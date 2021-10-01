Jackson County to review district lines

Jackson County’s population decreased by 2,427 residents between census years 2010 and 2020, according to Jackson County Supervisor of Elections Carol Dunaway.
She shared that number with Jackson County Commissioners on Tuesday during the board’s regular fourth-Tuesday meeting.
The reason for her presentation is this: Jackson County has a big job to do and a short time to do it. Local governments must review their population numbers revealed in the latest national census. They must look at how many people live in each of the county’s five districts now, and determine if the district lines need to be redrawn.
The aim is to ensure that each district has an essentially equal number of residents so that there’s a better chance of balance in the representation of their interests as the local government’s leaders make decisions that can affect their lives.
The county hasn’t redrawn its lines in 30 years but commissioners are obligated to at least review the numbers. And they must do that in odd-numbered years, following the census; 2021 is coming to a close.
Usually, commissioners have the census data by March of the year following its collection, but COVID-19 and the precautions around the pandemic have delayed their access to the information. It’s just getting to them, with only three months left in this odd-numbered year.
That presents some challenges. Commissioners could elect to do this review and potential redrawing of the lines on their own. The challenge: None of them have been through an actual redrawing of district lines because none of them were in office the last time that was done. There was an attempt some years back, Dunaway said, but according to her research the project was ultimately abandoned.
They could appoint a committee to carry out the review and re-drawing process, but it may be difficult to pull that group together in time to do the work by the end-of-year deadline. There are also public hearings to schedule.
They could hire a consultant to help.
Another factor in the process is this: The Jackson County School Board must also review its district lines. Currently the school district lines mirror those of the Jackson County Commission. County board members expressed a general desire to continue that mirroring. If that is to happen, meetings with the school board must also be scheduled.
If either board decides a redrawing of the lines is necessary there are some parameters they’ll have to be mindful of as they carry out that process: The district boundaries should be drawn in ways that don’t separate neighborhoods or similar community groups, and a district can’t be broken into two separate physical pieces.
There are also precinct locations to consider, and precautions to keep in mind so that a sitting commissioner is not drawn out of his district.
It also must be determined whether prison populations are to be included in the population counts for affected districts. Some counties use them but there’s a trend these days to omit them, Dunaway said.
There was also some talk of adjusting how district lines are determined. Currently, the county in some cases has land lines as district boundaries. The board might consider using roads or other more prominent landmarks to mark the boundaries going forward, it was suggested, if lines are in fact redrawn.
Dunaway offered up the services of her office’s Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping professional as someone that could apply the census report numbers to a map so that commissioners could see how the bodies stack up by district currently. The ideal per-district population is around 9,624, she said, based on the latest data. It was not made clear in the meeting whether the county’s current district lines are in balance with the last-known census count of 2010.
Commissioners ordered that such a GIS mapping overlay process move forward. Board Chairman James Peacock indicated that a special meeting will likely be set to deal with the issue further.
Dunaway also recommended some research to see if the county might be able to secure a delay in its compliance with the mandatory review since the current odd-numbered year is nearly over. She said some other counties are facing the same timing difficulties.