Jackson County to seek help of planning experts

Jackson County Commissioners voted this week to seek proposals from strategic planning experts that would like to help the county set a course for its future.

County Administrator Wilanne Daniels had asked the board to authorize a request for proposals (RFP), saying that “strategic planning is a vital component for any organization to have a vision and direction.”

The RFP being prepared for the board’s final okay before it’s launched is expected to be ready for a look and potential vote in January of 2023, with the proposals expected to be in hand by early summer.

Daniels said the initial hope is to find the right expert to help craft an “overarching document” that will, after input from the board, express the direction the county hopes to move in, with some tangible goals identified.

Planning is also on the radar for another community entity. Read about the Jackson County Economic Development Committee’s recent initiative on that front in a separate story in this edition.