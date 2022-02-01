Jackson County to sell Graceville auction facility

It was one of several surplus properties the county has been reviewing for possible sale or use. It is located at 916 White Avenue in Graceville and consists of about 15 acres with three buildings on site.

One is a roughly 8,400 square foot steel and metal office auction building, there’s also a roughly 41,000 square foot wood framed metal livestock barn, and an approximately 19,800 square foot steel and metal pole barn. The Newsome’s offered the only bid received. An appraisal recommended a minimum bid of at least $80,000.

Jackson County Commissioners on Tuesday approved the sale of an old cattle auction facility in Graceville for $81,000 to buyers Mark and Wendy Newsome.

The county had obtained the property once the Jackson County Development Council dissolved in 2020 and distributed the assets it held, including this one, to the local governing body.

