Jackson County Tourist Development Council hires brand developer

One might figure he faces some formidable marketing challenges as he begins that task. COVID-19 shut down or slowed much travel over the past several months and potentially will for more time to come. And the challenge of promoting a storm-devastated territory is still a factor two years after the Category 5 Hurricane Michael tore up so much of what Jackson County has to offer in the important eco-tourism sector.

But Bass says he has a philosophy that keeps him optimistic about all that.

“I think I define challenges differently that people normally do,” he said. “I kind of see it as, this is how it is, this is where we are, and we dig deep. You can either complain and lose energy, or you can use your resources and keep on keeping on with what is possible.”

Bass says the new duty is more than a job for him.