Jackson County Tourist Development Council hires brand developer

The Jackson County Tourist Development Council has hired a new staff member. County native Dylan Bass joined the team recently as TDC’s first-ever Brand Development Coordinator.
TDC Executive Director Christy Andreasen said the position was needed to “help meet the growing demand for digital presence in the world of tourism marketing.”
Bass comes in with experience in digital marketing, social media management, and content creation, she said, assets she believes “will allow us to continue our forward momentum on many projects.”
Andreasen explained further.
“Dylan will be able to assist is in implementing many of the planned activities and marketing initiatives we have for JCTDC going forward ... We are excited to see him enhance our current digital presence and work with all of us at the county towards the vision of the future,” she said.
Bass says he’s absorbing a lot as he starts the position.
“I’m fairly new to government, so I’m on a learning curve with that,” he said, adding that he’s been visiting with leaders in that arena during these early days on the job and that he’s confident in his ability to take on the task. “I’m relying on by ability to adapt, communicate, lead and follow,” he said, adding that he felt those skills can serve him in doing his best to help his home community.
One might figure he faces some formidable marketing challenges as he begins that task. COVID-19 shut down or slowed much travel over the past several months and potentially will for more time to come. And the challenge of promoting a storm-devastated territory is still a factor two years after the Category 5 Hurricane Michael tore up so much of what Jackson County has to offer in the important eco-tourism sector.
But Bass says he has a philosophy that keeps him optimistic about all that.
“I think I define challenges differently that people normally do,” he said. “I kind of see it as, this is how it is, this is where we are, and we dig deep. You can either complain and lose energy, or you can use your resources and keep on keeping on with what is possible.”
Bass says the new duty is more than a job for him.
“I was born here, graduated here, my mom’s side of the family from Marianna, and my dad’s people are from Graceville, so I have a lot of deep roots in Jackson County and I truly love this place. I know a lot about it so the most surprising part of all this is what I didn’t know. I just (recently) walked out of the office readying a document with a handful of historical facts I didn’t know, so there’s still a lot for me to learn and to use as I try to get more eyes on us, more visitors than can come and experience everything we have to offer. ”
Bass continues to shadow leaders in the community, learning as he goes about TDC’s long-term plans for promoting the county going forward, and getting grounded in understanding how he might best help that process along.
“I’m meeting new people and learning how things work with county relationships, and daily operations here, so it’s pretty early in the process for me,” he said, noting that he doesn’t have any specific plans of action worked out just now.
His wide range of personal interests may make him suited to the task of casting a wide net to catch tourists of every type: In his resume, he listed the following as favorites: Bicycle riding, music, travel, art, sports, comedy, fashion, artifact hunting, cooking (often with cast iron), fishing, hunting, and social hosting. He said communicating with others in many different ways and means is another favorite pastime. He lists as his strengths the following: Social skills, problem-solving, resourcefulness, quick learning and creativity.
For the past several years, Bass has been immersed in the non-secular side of life in the workforce: He was a youth pastor at First United Methodist Church in Marianna in 2014 and 2015, and was a pastor at Covenant United Methodist Church in Dothan, Alabama, 2015-2017. From 2018 to 2020, he was a social media manager/youth communicator at Rivertown Community Church, and in 2019-20 was a social media manager at Compassion That Compels. In that job, and in some of the others, his duties entailed managing social media pages across multiple platforms, designing graphics and producing videos, marketing events and more.
“On top of my passion for Jackson County in general, this job aligns with a lot of my skill sets, and it made too much sense to apply for the position,” he said of his decision to try for the job he’s taken on. “There are a lot of similarities in the structures of small governments and the ministries,” he added. In both, he said, a person in leadership must know how to manage people, deadlines, activities, and more, exercise creativity and flexibility, and have confidence. And there’s something else he’s found necessary in both. “It’s operating in truth and grace,” he said. “That’s something I try to do in my personal life and try to exhibit in my professional life as well.”
Hints about his confidence as a communicator peeked through on his resume: He dared let humor take a small place on that document. It showed up in his lists of strengths and weaknesses. The last of the strengths on his list: “Grows a mean beard,” he wrote. As for weaknesses: “A good deal on shoes” was the last on that list.
