Jackson County, towns start 2023 with fresh Rural Infrastructure Fund grants

Jackson County, Cottondale, Alford, Grand Ridge and Campbellton were among several Northwest Florida communities to receive Rural Infrastructure Fund grants that will be available for them to use in 2023.

A total of $4.9 million was awarded to those entities and communities in Calhoun, Gadsden, Holmes, Liberty and Washington near the end of October.

The grants are meant to support growth.

The $4.9 million earmarked for entities in the six counties above was part of a total $30 million set aside for the RIF during Florida’s 2022 legislative session.

Jackson County was awarded $982,850 to design, permit, and construct a public roadway and utility infrastructure for Project TAP, an advanced manufacturing facility creating or retaining 250 jobs and a $3.5 million capital investment.

Cottondale was awarded $300,000 to fund a study to develop plans and construction costs to upgrade the city’s wastewater treatment plant and spray field that will serve a $50 million business expansion project that will create more than 50 new jobs.

Alford was awarded $285,000 to conduct a study to determine deficiencies in its current drinking water system and find the best options to provide a sufficient water supply for the expansion of local current and future business development.

Campbellton was awarded $494,500 to design and build public parking in the downtown business area to provide customer access to new and expanding local businesses.

Grand Ridge was awarded $274,500 to conduct a study to determine and correct deficiencies in its current stormwater system, alleviate repetitive flooding in commercial and residential areas, provide recommended mitigation actions, preliminary plans, and cost factors to implement the recommended improvements.