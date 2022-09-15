Jackson County votes on property tax rate, budget

Jackson County Commissioners met in the first of two public hearings on the board’s proposed property tax rate and budget for 2022-23. The second and final hearing on that ad valorem rate and budget is set for Sept. 27 at 5:30 p.m.

The board voted 5-0 to adopt a 7.4450 tax rate.

That 7.4450 rate is expected to generate more tax dollars this time round because there have been some property value increases over the past year. The 7.4450 is expected to generate $1,352,154 more than it did last year based on the most recent property assessments. The estimated total is $14,307,598, compared to the $13,388,414 generated last year at the same rate.

Those dollars are within a total budget of $103,368,725, a number that includes much more than the local taxes. It includes revenues from state and federal sources, as well.

The vote to adopt the budget came after a public hearing, which drew no questions or comments from the public.

Commissioners, though, talked some about the process they’d been through.

Board Chairman Jim Peacock spoke of the challenges in setting the budget this year and of those anticipated in years to come.

“We didn’t get everything exactly the way we wanted it,” he said, but added that he felt the board did a good job in coming to an agreement that balanced the books under difficult circumstances, and thanked the people that worked most closely with the development of the budget.

He also a reiterated a statement he’d made repeatedly at last Tuesday’s budget workshop in which the books finally balanced after many days of juggling the numbers.

“With this budget we had to do some things we didn’t want to do… but it is absolutely necessary to learn to live within our means,” he said this Tuesday. That echoed comments he’d made when staff had tried to convince the board to use more of the millions the county received in American Rescue Act to balance the budget. Although the board did take some of that money — about $1.5 million — it elected to leave most of it in individual districts’ discretionary funds, where it had been parked in previous action by the commissioners. Each district got about $1 million.

Peacock, in resisting pulling more out to balance the budget, had said last Tuesday he was not in favor of using a non-recurring resource, like the Rescue money, to fund recurring expenses. Instead, he said more than once during the discussion about that topic that departments must be made to live within their normal means.

Commissioner Paul Donofro Jr. and Peacock had disagreed on the matter of parking the majority of the Rescue money in the districts’ discretionary funds, but they, as did commissioner Alex McKinnie, spoke in agreement about something else Tuesday: The need to expand the tax base by relentlessly pursuing more economic development. Peacock said that, while the county is currently pursuing an economic development lead that could be “transformational,” the board couldn’t rest in its pursuit of growth.

Donofro said he didn’t expect the economic efforts to work miracles over the short term, either, and that he hoped the board would be able to cobble together a plan soon to better bridge the gap between revenue and the expense of providing services to the citizens of the county.

On the matter of the Rescue dollars, Commissioner Eric Hill spoke with the Jackson County Floridan ahead of this Tuesday’s meeting, providing some input on why he’d made the motion some weeks back to put most of the money in discretionary funds.

Hill said he wanted it there so that he would have some to help struggling volunteer fire departments and other first responders, citing their extremely tight budgets. He actually serves on the Sneads Volunteer Fire/Rescue Department, and said that department, like all the other groups of volunteers, can’t afford some of the equipment they need.

Now in his final weeks on the board, defeated in his re-election bid, Hill said he expects that all his proposals regarding use of his discretionary funds will be focused on those volunteer units and other first responders. He said the reason he made the motion in round-table to park the dollars, rather than scheduling it as an item for the agenda, because time is short for him to help.

And later that evening, after the board closed its budget hearing and commenced its 6 p.m. regular 2nd-Tuesday session, he made a motion to use some of that money to buy an $89,000 used bay-style boat to use as a rescue vessel that would be stationed with the Sneads volunteers near Sneads city hall. With Lake Seminole, the Apalachicola River, and Ocheesee Pond on the east side of the county, he said, such a vessel needs to be stationed in the area. Hill said the owner of the boat, a person out of Macon, GA that he does not know, has agreed to deliver the boat in person. Hill said he discovered it for sale while searching for one online on behalf of the county.

The board had established a policy in the wake of Hurricane Michael that allows certain purchases outside the regular bidding process when critical equipment is in short supply.

His proposal on the boat, made in a motion during the board’s traditional round-table discussion, passed 3-2. Donofro and Commissioner Alex McKinnie voted against, with Donofro comment that he felt money shouldn’t be used on that at this time given the fact that commissioners had rejected all equipment purchases that departments had wanted in the coming year’s budget.

The board’s final public hearing on the budget, as this one did, will immediately precede a regular monthly session of the board.