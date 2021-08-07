Jackson County: Votes vital in bid for dog park grant

Votes from the community are vital to helping Jackson County win a $25,000 grant to build a new dog park at Citizens Lodge in Marianna. The park would be about a half-acre in size and feature benches for seating, a watering station, shade structure, and a dog waste collection station.

The 18-hole disc golf field established by the county a few months ago is on the perimeter of the dog park site.

PetSafe® brand has announced that Jackson County is among the 30 finalists for its Bark for Your Park grant contest. Celebrating 10 years in 2021, PetSafe® will award prizes cumulatively totaling $150,000 to 10 deserving communities.

“One of Jackson County’s most valued commodities is outdoor recreation,” said Jackson County Public Information Officer Dylan Bass in a press release about the opportunity. “The addition of an off-leash dog park would be a huge win for the local community and visitors alike. We need your votes to make it happen.”

Since introducing the program in 2011, PetSafe® has donated more than $1.5 million to support more than 70 off-leash dog parks in the United States. Now through Aug. 31, anyone over the age of 18 that lives within the U.S. can vote once per day, every day, for their favorite community at barkforyourpark.com.