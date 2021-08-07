Jackson County: Votes vital in bid for dog park grant

Votes from the community are vital to helping Jackson County win a $25,000 grant to build a new dog park at Citizens Lodge in Marianna. The park would be about a half-acre in size and feature benches for seating, a watering station, shade structure, and a dog waste collection station.
The 18-hole disc golf field established by the county a few months ago is on the perimeter of the dog park site.
PetSafe® brand has announced that Jackson County is among the 30 finalists for its Bark for Your Park grant contest. Celebrating 10 years in 2021, PetSafe® will award prizes cumulatively totaling $150,000 to 10 deserving communities.
“One of Jackson County’s most valued commodities is outdoor recreation,” said Jackson County Public Information Officer Dylan Bass in a press release about the opportunity. “The addition of an off-leash dog park would be a huge win for the local community and visitors alike. We need your votes to make it happen.”
Since introducing the program in 2011, PetSafe® has donated more than $1.5 million to support more than 70 off-leash dog parks in the United States. Now through Aug. 31, anyone over the age of 18 that lives within the U.S. can vote once per day, every day, for their favorite community at barkforyourpark.com.
Finalists were chosen from a panel of PetSafe® judges that scored each submission on the level of enthusiasm and support for a dog park project within the community and the impact that a dog park project will have on the community. Participants entered to win funds for either a new park or to improve an existing dog park. The 10 winners from among the 30 finalists will be based on the number of votes received from the public.
Following the contest voting period, five communities with the highest votes will receive $25,000 for the construction of a new park and five will be awarded $5,000 to enhance their local dog parks.
“The PetSafe® brand is proud to support communities in their efforts to provide a safe space for their dogs to play,” says Celeste Vlok, marketing manager for PetSafe® brand. “This finalist group has really shown their excitement and dedication to making their dog park dreams a reality, and we’re looking forward to seeing the community members take on the initiative from here. Join the fun and vote for your favorite finalist.”
For more information on the 2021 Bark for Your Park™ grant contest and to vote for Marianna, visit barkforyourpark.com.