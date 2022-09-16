Jackson County will add flash to signs at Hwy 2/Old U.S. Road

Jackson County Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved using $2,885 to add flashing lights to the stop signs on Old U.S. Road on each side of its intersection with U.S. Highway 2, approving the request made Road and Bridge Director Jeffrey Register.

The money will come from the discretionary funds of District 1 Commissioner Alex McKinnie.

“The intersection of Old US Rd and Highway 2 has a dangerous approach coming up to Highway 2 off of Old US,” a note in the agenda packet read.

“For the safety of the citizens that travel through the intersection…Register requested board approval…this will better alert the citizens that they are approaching a stop sign and intersection.”