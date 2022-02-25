Jackson County works on housing for Endeavor area

Jackson County Commissioners have tasked Administrative Services Director Hunter Potts with developing some guidelines they’ll later review and potentially use to create a request for proposals (RFP) they hope will result in housing projects submitted by developers interested in building residences on a targeted parcel.
The land consists of about 195 buildable acres in a roughly 300-acre parcel that was once part of the state’s old Dozier School for Boys land holdings but is now an asset of local government.
Commissioners, keen on seeing development of Endeavor, as the area is now known, have considered the donation of lands to entities that wish to develop there.
Although workforce housing has been identified as the most pressing need, commissioners have discussed the possibility of entertaining proposals that would include a mix of home values.
Officials say realtors have indicated that homes valued at roughly $150,000 is in the starting point of what’s considered affordable in the area.
But commissioners speculate that developers may need the choice of building more elaborate houses in the area as well in order to make it more profitable and therefore more attractive as a potential project.
The board may also consider letting developers bite off chunks of the target parcel to work on, rather than forcing them to take on the whole thing.
Potts is to bring a draft RFP document to the board to further discussions soon.
Meanwhile, the county continues mulling over the extension of water and sewer service to the target area, recognizing that establishment of that infrastructure could make developers more interested in proposing housing there, and knowing that it ultimately will be necessary to build out.
But the board wants to know what the city of Marianna plans to contribute to the project as they go, and some county board members speculated that the city might ultimately plan to annex it, in which case it would receive some of the tax income that would be generated as housing comes on line there and commerce/industry begins to crop up in the overall area of Endeavor as well.
Staff is expected to reach out to city leaders to find out more about what it might bring to the table on the development of the infrastructure and to perhaps ask the city of its intentions regarding possible annexation.
The land in question lies along Pooser Road and is near Mashburn, both of which the county has identified as prime targets for paving/improvement.