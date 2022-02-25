Jackson County works on housing for Endeavor area

The board may also consider letting developers bite off chunks of the target parcel to work on, rather than forcing them to take on the whole thing.

Potts is to bring a draft RFP document to the board to further discussions soon.

Meanwhile, the county continues mulling over the extension of water and sewer service to the target area, recognizing that establishment of that infrastructure could make developers more interested in proposing housing there, and knowing that it ultimately will be necessary to build out.

But the board wants to know what the city of Marianna plans to contribute to the project as they go, and some county board members speculated that the city might ultimately plan to annex it, in which case it would receive some of the tax income that would be generated as housing comes on line there and commerce/industry begins to crop up in the overall area of Endeavor as well.

Staff is expected to reach out to city leaders to find out more about what it might bring to the table on the development of the infrastructure and to perhaps ask the city of its intentions regarding possible annexation.

The land in question lies along Pooser Road and is near Mashburn, both of which the county has identified as prime targets for paving/improvement.