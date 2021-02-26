Jackson County youths featured in Black History Month video

The Jackson County School District Facebook page now has a link to a new locally produced Black History Month video on YouTube, the work just completed and added on Tuesday.

It features several children from the local school system telling stories about difference-makers, key moments in time and more.

It also has some adult contributors, including long-time Riverside Beaver Chorus director and music teacher Flora Davis, now retired. She sings “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the full version, and nails the vocally-challenging anthem. Written initially as a poem by writer/educator and activist James Weldon Johnson and then set to music by his brother, J. Rosamond Johnson, it was first performed in their hometown of Jacksonville in 1900.

The video, directed by Linda Long and Emancipation Day of Northwest Florida founder Bryon Dickens, includes a word from Melanie Edwards, a relative of the two Johnson men.

Another adult in the piece, Curley Spires Potter, talks about her grandfather, Armstrong Purdee, the first African-American lawyer to practice independently in Jackson County. It outlines his childhood and his lifetime of civil rights activism beyond his law practice as well.