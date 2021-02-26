Jackson County youths featured in Black History Month video

The Jackson County School District Facebook page now has a link to a new locally produced Black History Month video on YouTube, the work just completed and added on Tuesday.
It features several children from the local school system telling stories about difference-makers, key moments in time and more.
It also has some adult contributors, including long-time Riverside Beaver Chorus director and music teacher Flora Davis, now retired. She sings “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the full version, and nails the vocally-challenging anthem. Written initially as a poem by writer/educator and activist James Weldon Johnson and then set to music by his brother, J. Rosamond Johnson, it was first performed in their hometown of Jacksonville in 1900.
The video, directed by Linda Long and Emancipation Day of Northwest Florida founder Bryon Dickens, includes a word from Melanie Edwards, a relative of the two Johnson men.
Another adult in the piece, Curley Spires Potter, talks about her grandfather, Armstrong Purdee, the first African-American lawyer to practice independently in Jackson County. It outlines his childhood and his lifetime of civil rights activism beyond his law practice as well.
Dr. LaNetra C. Tate of NASA also makes an appearance, talking about the personal commitment and the support of her family that guided her educational goals and led to her becoming a key member of the NASA team.
Leon Kelly from the local Buffalo Soldiers chapter also presented, and Dickens talked about the North Florida Buffalo Soldier Museum in Greenwood established by William Barnes.
A graduate of Marianna High School, third-year biology/pre-med FAMU student Taylor D. McKay talks about that school, its history and its continuing mission.
Keynote speaker was Marianna High School graduate Kim Swilley, introduced in the video by niece Nadia Mobley, a Marianna K-8 student. Resilience, courage, and action, and honoring those demonstrating it, were some of the primary themes of her speech.
Dickens narrated between presentations to tie the piece together.
JCSB Director of Student Services Ron Mitchell, Jackson County Superintendent of Schools Steve Benton and JCSB Chairman Tony Pumphrey also spoke.
But it was local school children who carried the day.
La’Mayah Douglas, a senior at Jackson Alternative School, provided a timeline of, and insight into, the Black History Month tradition.
Tessa Hartsfield of Jackson Virtual School, Cottondale High School 10th-grader Haven White, and Cottondale High School ninth-grader Kyler Bryant focused on pre-Civil War historic information regarding African-American involvement in colonial and pre-colonial days of North American history, during the Seminole War and other conflicts and in exploration.
La’Marcus Douglas, a junior at Marianna High School, talked about T. Thomas Fortune, who was born in Jackson County and went on, in the mid- and late-1800s, to become one of the nation’s most influential African-American journalists and activists of his time.
Brooklynn Fitzsimons of Sneads Elementary School outline the life and works of education equality champion Mary McLeod Bethune.
Jordan Williams, a fourth-grader at Sneads Elementary School, talked about the Tallahassee bus boycotts that marked an important point in Florida’s mid-20th century civil rights movement.
Celebrities, inventors and astronauts were also highlighted.
Kaleb Heatrice, a Grand Ridge Middle School student, talked about the life of Ray Charles.
Khalil Garett, a Malone School seventh-grader, talked about Marianna native and Harlem Globetrotter William Barnes, who retired back to Jackson County after his post-basketball days and subsequent career as a sports broadcaster/producer.
Efren Hartsfield of Jackson Virtual School talked about baseball’s pioneering Jackie Robinson, who also helped establish the African-American-owned Freedom Bank and was an activist for civil rights in various ways.
Danielle Mosley, a 10th-grader of Malone School, talked about astronaut Dr. Ronald E. McNair, the second African-American in space.
Clara Hartsfield, a sixth-grader at Jackson Virtual, spoke on Dr. Mae Jemison, the first African-American woman in space.
Charielle Hartsfield, a Jackson Virtual ninth-grader, read a poem she wrote, “Nations to Nations.”
Near the close of the video, the winners of the local Black History Month essay contest winners were listed. They are: Grand Ridge School eighth-grader Brittany Thomas, first place; Grand Ridge School eighth-grader Joseph Smith, second place; and Sneads High School 10th-grader Tiearra Hall, third place.
These student were also candidates in Chipola’s Black Student Union essay contest. Thomas, with her essay “If you have two eggs,” and Smith, with his essay “From Struggle to Strength” tied for first place in the BSU contest.