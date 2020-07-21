Jackson Hospital announces employees of the month

Jackson Hospital congratulates Monica Wilson, RN in the Emergency Department, being named May Employee of the Month and also, Deb Hardegree, RN in the Special Care Unit being named June Employee of the Month.
In lieu of an award luncheon during the time of COVID-19, Jackson Hospital’s Employee Leadership Council presented Wilson and Hardegree with the award and an award luncheon will be held at a later date. Hospital CEO, Jim Platt, expressed thanks on behalf of the Board of Trustees, Administration, and Employees, indicating the number of great things employees achieved during the month. He said, “Our biggest strength is our staff and culture providing excellent care to patients.”
Wilson, May Employee of the Month, received over 26 nominations for Employee of the Month from patients. The patients who submitted the nominations raved over the care they received from Wilson when they visited Jackson Hospital’s Emergency Department. This awesome show of gratitude to Wilson speaks volumes to the care and compassion she shows each patient she cares for at Jackson Hospital.
Hardegree, June Employee of the Month, cared for a patient in the SCU whose family lived out of town and could not come to visit. Hardegree stayed in constant contact with the family and kept them abreast of their family member’s medical condition until at which time, they could come see her. The family commented, “Your warm, even voice calmed us and helped us navigate these days while our family member was in the hospital.”