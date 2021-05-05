Jackson Hospital announces employees of the month

Jackson Hospital congratulates Kayla Barwick and Lindsey Soles with the Jackson Hospital Radiology Department.

In lieu of an award luncheon during the time of COVID-19, Jackson Hospital’s Employee Leadership Council presented Ms. Barwick and Ms. Soles with the award as an award luncheon will be held at a later date. Hospital CEO, Jim Platt, expressed thanks on behalf of the Board of Trustees, Administration, and Employees, indicating the number of great things employees achieved during the month. He said, “Our biggest strength is our staff and culture providing excellent care to patients.”

Barwick and Soles were both recognized for jumping in on a very busy day to assist the nursing staff with transferring a patient back to the nursing floor after completing scans in radiology. They put fresh linens on the patient’s bed and assisted the patient in changing into comfortable attire before leaving. This act of kindness meant so much to the nursing staff and the patient.

Jackson Hospital’s customer service ideals are outlined in its program called “Give ‘em the Pickle.” The Hospital’s customized program with video titled “What’s your Pickle?” with Bob Farrell, produced by Media Partners™, is implemented by Chief Nursing Officer Robbin Catt Pumphrey.

Patients, visitors, and colleagues submit nominations of staff from whom they received superior customer service. Each month a “Pickle” luncheon is held to recognize the top nominees. During the exclusive celebration with Administration, each participant is served a specially prepared meal by members of the Hospital’s Employee Leadership Council.